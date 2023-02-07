Read full article on original website
Badgers win big over Ashdown on senior night
The Ashdown Panthers had no response to the electric Badger offense Friday night in Arkadelphia’s 59-37 win. A combined total of 44 points between the dynamic duo of senior Chris Gray and sophomore James Elgas led the Badgers to a crucial win. “I think we pick our poison perfectly,”...
Cynthia Smith
Cynthia Mae Smith, age 71, of Bismarck, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at CHI Infirmary in Hot Springs. She was born October 13, 1951, in Eugene, OR, the daughter of the late William and Mona Stevens Jones. Cynthia worked at Wal-Mart and other factories during her...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Feb. 10
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
REAL ESTATE: Mena nonprofit buys health clinic
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 27 through Feb. 9, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk, online real estate records via actdatascout.com and the Arkansas Secretary of State. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
