arkadelphian.com
Senior night brings win over Ashdown for Lady Badgers
The Arkadelphia Lady Badgers (16-7) took four quarters to beat the Ashdown Lady Panthers 56-32 Friday night. After hanging with Arkadelphia through three quarters, the Lady Panthers (3-18) fell behind in the final period after being held to just two points. After scoring only 32 points in the first three...
Kenneth Wayne Bray
Kenneth Wayne Bray, 84, of Bismarck, Arkansas, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He was born May 3, 1938, to the late Roy and Gladys Bray. He served as a pastor for forty years, and he retired from The United States...
Cynthia Smith
Cynthia Mae Smith, age 71, of Bismarck, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at CHI Infirmary in Hot Springs. She was born October 13, 1951, in Eugene, OR, the daughter of the late William and Mona Stevens Jones. Cynthia worked at Wal-Mart and other factories during her...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Feb. 10
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Week in Clark County History: Feb. 12
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. The newly formed Southwest Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority was discussing its interest in purchasing the right-of-way for the Caddo Valley Railroad, which spanned 53 miles from Gurdon to Caddo Gap.
Astara Capital Partners opens sawmill in Camden with plans to create 50-plus jobs
CAMDEN — Astara Capital Partners, along with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other state and local officials, on Friday marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill and celebrated the economic investment and job creation it will bring to Arkansas. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies,...
Clark County NAACP names officers
Newly elected officers of the Clark County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) were sworn in Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Community Family Enrichment Center. The ceremony was conducted by Albert Neal, Clark County District 4 justice of the peace. Officers are as...
