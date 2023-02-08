Read full article on original website
Chelan County PUD Commissioners Consider Paying $3 Million to Fix Erosion in Parks
Chelan County PUD is considering paying $3 million to address erosion issues in three of their parks. Erosion is defined as the process by which the earth’s surface gradually gets worn away by water or other natural agents. On Feb. 6, Teneille Hatmaker with Chelan PUD’s Parks and Recreation...
Improvements Are In Store For Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park
Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park is slated for improvements this year. Parks Manager Ryan Baker met with Chelan County Public Utilities commissioners this week to discuss plans moving forward. He says $450,000 will go towards re-paving the parking lot and grading around the tennis courts. "We're ending up with some...
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Mayors Present “State of the Cities”
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford reflected on their work in local government and addressed issues pertaining to their cities during the “Coffee & Commerce: State of the Cities” presentation Friday. At 8 a.m., roughly 20 attendees gathered in Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s...
East Wenatchee Council Revises On Street Parking Ordinance
The East Wenatchee City Council amend an ordinance that restricts recreational vehicle parking on streets. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the revision added language including recreational vehicles such as RVs, boats and trailers are limited to a 24 hour parking limit on on city right away. "Of course that also includes...
New School Planned for Wenatchee’s River Academy
A private Christian school in Wenatchee is making plans to move into a newer and bigger building. The River Academy's petition to start construction on the new school has the city's approval. "We're blessed to already own 10 acres of land at the far south end of Miller Street, right...
ROAD RULES FOR ROUNDABOUTS
I know. In the past couple of months it seems like we’ve been hearing so much about roundabouts in the Wenatchee Valley. With the aggravation of all the roundabouts on First Street, to the new ones being created in North Wenatchee and Leavenworth (see article here), it makes our heads spin like Linda Blair’s head in The Exorcist. But “They” tell us that roundabouts are for the most part safer than the 4-way stops. Here are the stats.
Chelan County Natural Resources Discuss Leavenworth Mill Dam Rehabilitation Project
Chelan County’s Natural Resource Department is looking to rehabilitate the old Leavenworth Mill Dam site in order to address safety concerns within the Wenatchee River. Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa said the Leavenworth Mill Dam Rehabilitation and Recreation Improvement Project would help improve river safety, restore natural vegetation, and rehabilitate the dam structure near the Barn Beach area in Leavenworth.
Ecology fines ranch owners $267K for illegally damaging wetlands in Grant County
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County. Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
East Wenatchee Approves Additional Funds for Grant Road Rehab Project
The City of East Wenatchee recently approved additional funding for one of their Grant Road Preservation and Rehabilitation Projects. On Feb. 7, Public Works Manager Garren Melton updated city council on three road projects on Grant Road currently in the works: an overlay project from Valley Mall Parkway to Georgia Avenue, a concrete intersection at Eastmont Avenue and Highline Drive, and an overlay project from Georgia Avenue to Kentucky Avenue.
Highway 2 reopened after collision in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The collision on Highway 2 was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that U.S. 2 was closed due to a collision. The road was closed in both directions just west of Leavenworth from milepost 85...
Leadership Transition At Wenatchee Downtown Association
The Wenatchee Downtown Association (WDA) is in the middle of a transition as longtime executive director Linda Haglund leaves after 12 years and Rosa Pulido has been named as her successor. The WDA board selected Pulido in mid-January after an extensive process. She served as Business and Community Relations Manager with the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce and was already a frequent partner with the downtown business group. Pulido started her new role Feb. 1st and Haglund departs at the end of February so the pair are working closely on the transition.
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Mayors Host “State of the Cities” Community Meeting
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to speak with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford for a “Coffee & Commerce: State of the Cities” presentation Friday. During this presentation, both mayors will share some of the issues and topics affecting...
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
Wenatchee Schools Superintendent Search Narrows
We will soon learn some more about the finalists for the open Wenatchee Schools superintendent's job. School district spokesperson Diana Haglund says the school board voted last night to narrow the list down to candidates B, E and F from a list of four semi-finalists. "At this time, they are...
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
Wenatchee Real Estate Market Slightly Softer
New real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area show a mildly softer market, with the median price of a home down slightly from a year ago, but still at half a million dollars. The median price is down 2 percent from $510,000 in January 2022 to $500,000 last month. The actual median price over the last 90 days is $495,000.
Rep Goehner Wants To Rein In Home Building Regulations
State Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden is the new House Republican appointee to the State Building Code Council. The council establishes the minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements in the stare. Goehner would like to rein in regulation. He thinks the council has gone beyond its intended...
