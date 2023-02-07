Read full article on original website
Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy
Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.
As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.
