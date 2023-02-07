Read full article on original website
Prirevo showcases MAS Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz machines perfectly with SLS
The renowned plastic machinery manufacturer MAS Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz (MAS) offers economically and ecologically efficient plant solutions that make a valuable contribution to resource-saving circular economy. To showcase its upcycling plants at the K-Trade Fair, MAS commissioned the Upper Austrian 3D specialist Prirevo with the 3D printing of two impressive models.
Dr. Philip Garton becomes new Chief Financial Officer of VulcanForms
VulcanForms, an MIT-based company that builds and operates advanced digital manufacturing infrastructures, announced the appointment of Dr. Philip Garton as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Garton is a seasoned finance executive with more than three decades of experience at global organizations. As the CFO of Shoals Technologies Group,...
Manufacturing of large parts: World’s largest powder bed melting system increases build volume by 26 times
Additive manufacturing processes like powder bed fusion are becoming increasingly popular in metal processing due to their low material consumption and flexibility. However, processes such as PBF are often still limited to industrial scale manufacturing, particularly in terms of component size which reduces the range of possible parts. In addition,...
ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Committee publishes two new standards
ASTM International is an international standardization organization based in the USA. It publishes technical standards for goods and services and is one of the most important organizations in this field. ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Committee has now developed two new standards that deal with the quality of powders and parts for aerospace, respectively.
