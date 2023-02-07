ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
3printr.com

Prirevo showcases MAS Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz machines perfectly with SLS

The renowned plastic machinery manufacturer MAS Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz (MAS) offers economically and ecologically efficient plant solutions that make a valuable contribution to resource-saving circular economy. To showcase its upcycling plants at the K-Trade Fair, MAS commissioned the Upper Austrian 3D specialist Prirevo with the 3D printing of two impressive models.
3printr.com

Dr. Philip Garton becomes new Chief Financial Officer of VulcanForms

VulcanForms, an MIT-based company that builds and operates advanced digital manufacturing infrastructures, announced the appointment of Dr. Philip Garton as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Garton is a seasoned finance executive with more than three decades of experience at global organizations. As the CFO of Shoals Technologies Group,...
3printr.com

ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Committee publishes two new standards

ASTM International is an international standardization organization based in the USA. It publishes technical standards for goods and services and is one of the most important organizations in this field. ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Committee has now developed two new standards that deal with the quality of powders and parts for aerospace, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy