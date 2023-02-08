Read full article on original website
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
CBS Sports
Ranking coaches with multiple Super Bowl wins: Here's where Andy Reid will rank if Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII
By winning Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid solidified his standing as a future Hall of Fame coach. A win Sunday will put him in an even more select category of coaching legends. Reid will become the 15h coach in history to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the 14 coaches who have already won multiple Super Bowls, nine of them are currently in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick will join them in Canton, Ohio whenever he decides to hang up his whistle.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
Flag football is having a moment. Will its NFL Super Bowl commercial mark a turning point?
The NFL’s efforts to grow the sport have long included flag initiatives around the world, but now the league is aiming for the most mainstream avenues.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired On Thursday
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, FOX Charlotte's Will Kunkel announced this Thursday. McAdoo, 45, spent just one season in the role. Carolina and recently hired head coach Frank Reich will now begin the search for his replacement. ...
Kay Adams talks CeeDee Lamb, her broadcast journey, and more with K&C on Radio Row
NFL media extraordinaire Kay Adams joined the K&C Masterpiece on Radio Row at the Super Bowl to talk about her show ‘Up and Adams,’ why she loves CeeDee Lamb so much, if she’s ever seen a bear while hiking, and more!
The Ringer
The Ins and Outs of a Week Spent on Super Bowl Radio Row
Bryan Curtis is The Ringer’s Super Bowl radio row bureau chief. He spent six days there reporting on smooth-talking hosts, the all-important “Wednesday Guys,” and Carrot Top’s Super Bowl prediction. He self-combusted shortly after filing this diary. Sunday. I love radio row at the Super Bowl...
WDIO-TV
Throwback Thursday: Vikings’ 1999 Super Bowl disappointment
Every time another Super Bowl comes around, there are 30 teams’ worth of fans who are disappointed their team isn’t competing for the Lombardi Trophy. But in 1999, Vikings fans were particularly devastated. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-27 in overtime. The Denver Broncos ended up...
Super Bowl Ads – What to Expect
Earl Quenzel of Quenzel Marketing Agency breaks down Super Bowl ads. Football’s biggest night is also centered around its famous commercials. An ad slot in the Super Bowl can cost, on average $7 million. Watch the video to learn more!
57 Fantasy Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
From Tom Brady’s record-setting performances to Craig Morton’s minus-6.44 points in one game, here are some of the most notable fantasy numbers in Super Bowl history.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: A look back at a Vegas sportsbook during the Big Game
If you love betting on the Super Bowl, you’ll love this. Two years ago, FOX Sports was invited behind the counter of the Westgate SuperBook for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to observe the chaos in a room full of Las Vegas bookmakers. Wagers were decided almost every two minutes, live betting lines swung on every big play and commentary flew from all directions.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Football: Bettors air it out (legally) around Super Bowl
David Broughton here, filling in for Ben Fischer tonight. I’ve been in this business for a quarter of a century, and I’ve never been to a Super Bowl. But I can boast that I’ve seen State Farm Stadium from pretty much every angle, from a high-wire walk 18 years ago on the beams above the endzone with Michael Bidwill (a week before the roof was raised) to cranking the Air Raid Siren.
Greg Olsen’s future wide open as Tom Brady’s spot in Fox booth looms
The craziness of the more than a half-billion dollars paid out in contracts last offseason for announcers to call NFL games will come to its head on Super Bowl Sunday. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won’t be on your screens, having left five-year deals, which added up to a combined $165 million, to be the voices of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” So Fox enters Super Bowl 2023 with a rookie big-game team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen — and no worries, according to the network’s executive producer. “There are one thousand things to worry about the week of the Super Bowl, Greg...
Joe Namath doubles down on Aaron Rodgers-Jets rumors
Joe Namath didn’t shy away from saying how he felt about having Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. Last month, Broadway Joe made it clear that he’d part ways with his legendary #12 if it meant Rodgers on the Jets. Then on Thursday, Namath once again made it very clear that he wanted the Read more... The post Joe Namath doubles down on Aaron Rodgers-Jets rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teams Going the Longest Without Winning a Super Bowl
Super Bowl 57, matching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, will be played on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. While the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice, the Eagles, playing in their fifth Super Bowl, have won the big game only once.(These are the 12 NFL teams […]
Brett Favre Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee
Former NFL quarterback and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Brett Favre has filed a defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe of FOX Sports, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White. Favre claims Sharpe, McAfee and White “shamelessly and falsely” attacked his “good name” after he was accused of obtaining state funds for projects of personal gain.
