The craziness of the more than a half-billion dollars paid out in contracts last offseason for announcers to call NFL games will come to its head on Super Bowl Sunday. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won’t be on your screens, having left five-year deals, which added up to a combined $165 million, to be the voices of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” So Fox enters Super Bowl 2023 with a rookie big-game team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen — and no worries, according to the network’s executive producer. “There are one thousand things to worry about the week of the Super Bowl, Greg...

2 HOURS AGO