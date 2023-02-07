ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prirevo showcases MAS Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz machines perfectly with SLS

The renowned plastic machinery manufacturer MAS Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz (MAS) offers economically and ecologically efficient plant solutions that make a valuable contribution to resource-saving circular economy. To showcase its upcycling plants at the K-Trade Fair, MAS commissioned the Upper Austrian 3D specialist Prirevo with the 3D printing of two impressive models.
RAPID + TCT 2023: Registrations for the 3D printing exhibition now open

The RAPID + TCT 2023 3D printing trade show will take place this year at McCormick Place in Chicago from May 2-4, 2023. Registration for participation is now open. The three-day event is produced by SME and Rapid News Publications and will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest tech innovations across a swath of industries.
