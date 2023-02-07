ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Committee publishes two new standards

ASTM International is an international standardization organization based in the USA. It publishes technical standards for goods and services and is one of the most important organizations in this field. ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Committee has now developed two new standards that deal with the quality of powders and parts for aerospace, respectively.

