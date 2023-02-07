Read full article on original website
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
Stories that grip the nation: The unfettered fascination with true crime
It's swept across social media in a blanket of curiosity. Idaho is no stranger to large cases that grip the United States.
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
Tennessee State marching band becomes first HBCU to win a Grammy
Their original album "The Urban Hymnal" won the Best Roots Gospel album. This honor is a first of its kind for HBCUs and in marching band history.
Boise State women suffer first loss of February against UNLV
The Boise State women's basketball team (13-14, 8-6 MWC) had its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday. The Broncos fell to UNLV 76-63 at ExtraMile Arena.
Bill in committee to repeal Idaho's Medicaid expansion program
The legislation would impact more than 100,000 Idahoans. Rep. John Vander Woude (R-Nampa) said he wanted to start a conversation to explore potential options.
Police investigate deadly stabbing at high school in St. Paul, Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student has died after he was stabbed at Harding High School on Friday. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody. Both were students at Harding High. Detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing, said SPPD public information...
