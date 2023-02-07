ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ELK INVASION: Police and sheriff's deputies escort over 100 elk out of Pocatello-Chubbuck city limits

By SHELBIE HARRIS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMYai_0kg08aTb00

Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning.

The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation.

Jennifer Jackson, a regional communications manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, described Tuesday morning’s elk invasion as “definitely unusual.”

Jackson said it was “somewhat nutty” that so many elk wandered into Chubbuck and Pocatello because elk are typically well-suited to survive in higher elevations during the colder months and in even worse conditions than what the area has experienced this winter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies at one point temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway on Tuesday morning to allow the elk to safely cross the road.

Some of the elk got close to Interstate 15 in Chubbuck, causing police to respond to the freeway to try to keep the animals away from traffic.

The presence of the elk and police caused traffic to slow on Interstate 15, resulting in some delays along the freeway in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area on Tuesday morning.

Police and deputies had persuaded most of the elk to leave Pocatello and Chubbuck city limits by about 9:30 a.m.

Elk have been frequently spotted in lower elevations recently in East Idaho but Tuesday’s invasion was the first time this winter that a large group of the animals had entered Pocatello and Chubbuck city limits.

Fish and Game officials indefinitely closed several Wildlife Management Areas, or WMAs, in East Idaho on Feb. 3 to help protect elk and other wintering big game animals.

The closures include the Portneuf, Georgetown and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region as well as the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region.

“Deer, elk and moose moving in deep snow during cold temperatures to escape disturbance causes them to burn through fat reserves rapidly,” said Idaho Fish and Game Regional Habitat Manager Anna Owsiak. “Providing secure areas without disturbance allows these animals to conserve their energy and improves their chances of surviving the winter.”

While many areas still remain open for recreational use, these WMAs were established in part to permanently protect wildlife habitats, especially portions of critical winter range in the Southeast and Upper Snake regions, Fish and Game officials said.

During severe winters like the one East Idaho is experiencing this year, thousands of big game animals use these WMAs, Fish and Game said. Having a winter refuge free of human disturbance can even minimize movements of big game to adjacent private lands and across busy roadways, thereby reducing conflicts with landowners and motorists, Fish and Game said.

The severe winter weather has resulted in some fatal incidents involving elk recently as well.

Despite a 2016 Blaine County ordinance restricting the planting of noxious plants, including exotic yew, two elk calves were found dead on Feb. 3 after eating the toxic plant in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the dead elk confirmed the presence of yew in the elk but have yet to find the specific location of the plant or plants that were ingested.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 reported that several elk were fatally struck by a freight train along Gunnell Road southeast of Soda Springs.

Fish and Game officials were able to salvage six of the elk, which were cleaned and then offered to local residents, the sheriff’s office said.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Idaho Transportation Department reported late last month that 33 elk had been fatally struck by vehicles along both Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28.

Drivers are warned to be mindful of elk and other wildlife crossing local roads.

Drivers are also advised to pay special attention at deer crossing signs and to never stop on the freeway to view nearby wildlife because doing so could cause a crash.

Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public to please do its part to help wintering wildlife by following these suggestions:

— Give wildlife plenty of space. If your presence or actions cause them to move, you’re too close. This is true no matter if you are on quiet cross-country skis or a loud snow mobile.

— Control your four-legged hiking companion. Even if your dog isn’t chasing big game animals, its presence may be enough to cause animals to flee and expend unnecessary energy they would not have otherwise used.

— Whether you live in a rural area or in a town, do not let your dogs run at large where they may come in contact with wildlife. A dog (no matter its size) can be seen as another predator in the eyes of big game animals, and the impacts of free-running dogs on wintering game can be deadly. Remember: It is illegal to allow dogs to chase or harass big game.

— Do not engage in unauthorized feeding of big game. Feeding big game saves very few animals from starving and can often cause more harm than good. Animals can become habituated to handouts, change seasonal migrations, damage property, create traffic hazards when crossing roads to get to feed, and also attract predators. Congregated animals can also more readily transmit diseases, such as brucellosis and chronic wasting disease. Strong adult animals compete for available feed at the expense of the younger, weaker animals. Supplemental feed can actually cause dietary shock and death, such as when deer eat hay.

— Before long, warmer temperatures and melting snows will arrive. However, springtime is still hard on big game. Fat reserves are depleted, making big game vulnerable when pushed or moved. It’s like making the last 50 miles of a road trip on a nearly empty fuel tank. Any detour may use up the last bit of gas you needed to complete the journey. Think about that when you are hiking or antler hunting in areas with big game this spring.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local animal activists react to proposed Fort Hall crackdown on stray dogs following fatal attack

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes recently announced plans to pass a resolution that would allow tribal authorities to euthanize stray dogs roaming the Fort Hall Reservation. The measure comes on the heels of an attack by four domesticated dogs on the reservation that left a 7-year-old boy mauled to death and his mother seriously injured. But the tribes’ proposed crackdown on stray dogs found on the reservation has sparked an outcry among...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two men arrested in separate events after Idaho Falls police make two large drug busts

IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested in Idaho Falls after police reportedly caught both in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. Jacob Garner, 29, from Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony agents warrant, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police ask you not to do what some drivers did following a crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is reminding drivers to respect road closures and avoid driving on downed power lines following an accident Tuesday morning. A teenager was driving east on Pancheri Drive around 11:45 a.m. when they changed lanes and hit another vehicle that was turning eastbound onto Pancheri from Blue Sky Drive, according to police. The driver then hit trees, a power pole and utility boxes before coming to a stop.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed, people evacuated, Yellowstone Avenue shut down in Chubbuck in response to possible shooting

CHUBBUCK — A SWAT team has been deployed, people are being evacuated and Yellowstone Avenue has been shut down because of what police are calling a possible shooting near the Chubbuck fire station. The incident may have involved shots being fired around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and appears to have since evolved into a standoff situation involving a suspect and law enforcement officers at an apartment building near the Chubbuck fire station on the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police and FBI investigating after dead woman found on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — Police and the FBI are investigating the death of a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation. The deceased woman was found around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Broncho Road, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said. A person who was checking on the home found her body and contacted police, authorities said. Fort Hall police, the FBI and the Bingham County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Section of Quinn Road closed indefinitely

POCATELLO — A section of Quinn Road is closed indefinitely as city crews work on a sewer line. Quinn Road will be closed between Hawthorne Road and Sunny Brook Drive until repairs are complete. Crews will work to dig up the road to make necessary repairs. Any questions can...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Jet opens us up for cold today

With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTVB

Gov. Little, other Idaho officials raise concerns about Lava Ridge proposal

BOISE, Idaho — Following the release of a new draft environmental impact statement on a proposed large-scale wind-power project in south-central Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are expressing concerns. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, as proposed...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy