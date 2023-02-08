FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new drug that is incredibly lethal could soon appear in the valley. Experts say it’s up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl and has already made rounds on San Francisco streets. The drug is called Isotonitazene, or simply ‘ISO’. The interim health officer for the Fresno County Department […]

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO