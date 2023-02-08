Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
