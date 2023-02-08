ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 teens arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Experts warn of drug in California resistant to Narcan

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new drug that is incredibly lethal could soon appear in the valley. Experts say it’s up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl and has already made rounds on San Francisco streets. The drug is called Isotonitazene, or simply ‘ISO’. The interim health officer for the Fresno County Department […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man gets 77 years to life for 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records. Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
FRESNO, CA

