New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Black Enterprise

Lawmakers Sport “1870 Pins” During SOTU Address, Marking 153 Years Since First Unarmed Black Killing

Tuesday night’s State of the Union addressed many important issues facing Americans today. Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle present made their own statements. News broke last week of Republicans wearing AR-15 pins on their lapels as a protest against a weapons ban. During Tuesday’s speech, pins that stood for something more significant made an appearance. According to The Hill, large black pins with “1870” on them, representing the year Henry Truman, an unarmed Black man, was killed by police, were seen.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
New York Post

Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
