Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Batavian
Donald L. Curry
LeRoy/Pavilion ~ Donald L. Curry, age 67, of Telephone Road, passed away on September 21, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was born May 24, 1955, to Glen and Margaret Curry. Don was retired from Genesee Community College, where he worked in housekeeping. He was predeceased by his...
The Batavian
Elsie Irene Dool
Stafford- Elsie Irene Dool, age 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at LeRoy Village Green, surrounded by family. She was born July 6, 1922, in Batavia, NY, the daughter of the late Rollin and Regina Eick. Elsie was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She...
The Batavian
Ronald "Ron" D. Heywood
East Bethany- Ronald "Ron" D. Heywood passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1934, in Batavia, NY, the son of Donald and Thelma Heywood. Ron graduated from Pavilion Central School, class of 1953, and married his...
The Batavian
Charles Gilmore Samuelson "Gil"
Charles Gilmore Samuelson “Gil”, 90 of Akron, NY, went home to Jesus on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born July 31, 1932 in Warren, PA, a son of the late Carl and Violet Gilmore Samuelson. He attended schools in Warren, PA until he graduated, where he would...
The Batavian
Richard J. Becker Jr.
Richard J. Becker Jr, age 65, of Batavia NY, passed away in his home unexpectedly on January 22, 2023. Rich, as he was known by those close to him, was born on May 16th, 1957, in the City of Batavia, New York to Richard and Pauline (Wickens) Becker. Rich graduated...
Buffalo Dioceses marking 175th anniversary, including events in Genesee County
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is celebrating its 175th anniversary from May 1 to May 7, marking the occasion with various events, activities, and service projects across the diocese, including events in Genesee County. On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m., there will be a celebration mass at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St., Batavia. The celebration also involves Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid (Le Roy), St. Padre Pio (Oakfield), Our Lady of Fatima (Elba), Mary Immaculate (E. Bethany), and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Darien Center.
The Batavian
Emma Jean Allyn
Bergen - Emma Jean Allyn , 89 of Bergen passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Jean was born Wednesday, July 12th, 1933, in Lizemores, West Virginia a daughter of the late Vernon and Agnes Nichols. Jean was raised in Lizemores, WV...
The Batavian
PUBLIC NOTICE: Establishment of Water District No. 5 (Pratt Rd) in the Town of Pembroke
At a Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Pembroke, in the County of Genesee, New York, held at the Pembroke Town Hall in said Town on February 9th, 2023. In the Matter: ORDER ESTABLISHING of the DISTRICT (SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM) Establishment of Water District No....
Law and Order: Rochester woman accused of fleeing police
Brittany Leann Hollaert, 26, of Saint Paul Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unsafe passing on left, speed not reasonable and prudent, and failure to obey a police officer. Deputy Mason Schultz attempted to stop a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia at 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 3. As a result of the incident, Hollaert was arrested. Information on what was allegedly stolen was not released. Release status was not included in a press release.
The Batavian
Long-shots aplenty at Batavia Downs Thursday
It was a warm and wet Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9) at Batavia Downs, and despite a brief appearance by the sun during a few races, the wet conditions may have contributed to only three favorites winning in 12 races on a day where big payouts were common. The top trot...
Youth group takes a trip to GO Art! and Peru
A creamy casserole resembling layered lasagna with a Peruvian twist, and a sweet finale of cinnamon-dusted milk custard, wedged between a tour of an arts facility and hands-on exercises of creative works. Not too shabby of a school day for a group of 13 students visiting GO Art! Wednesday in Batavia.
Pair of Genesee Region cheerleaders win spots on national squad at McDonald All-Star Game
Emily Konfederath, an Alexander High School senior, and Emma Quintern, from Kendall, have been named to the cheer squad for the Ronald McDonald All-Star Game, to be played in Houston in March. The cheerleaders won their spots on the team through their individual routines in a competition held in Attica.
The Batavian
Sponsored Post: Huge price drop on 5399 Horseshoe Lake Road, Batavia
Don't regret not looking at this home! The possibilities are endless and 99% of the work has already been done!!! Remember, ☀️ days are ahead!!. If you want one floor living in awesome setting, then this solid ranch checks all the boxes! Hillside location has scenic views from all windows! Set back from road, you can look out front across to see Horseshoe Lake and out back to a gorgeous wooded backdrop-best of all worlds! Home features 3 large bedrooms -master bedroom with full bath-as well as a second full bath and roomy guest bedrooms. Large living room and unique split kitchen/dining room or cozy secondary family gathering spot with wood stove looking out sliding glass door to back yard! Truly the gathering spot of this home it makes you want to stay and watch the seasons change! There is large pantry style closet for all your kitchen supplies as well as a great utility/laundry room for all the other necessities! This room also has direct access to covered carport for easy in and out for unloading the cars! Also there is enclosed front entryway, extra large foyer, and xtra wide hallway. This home packs a lot in! This owner did all the right things through out the years maintenance wise, all that is needed is for the next person to make it their own! Don't underestimate all the possibilities here-this is a FOREVER HOME!! Call Reliant now!! Call 585-344-4663.
How about a little arroz con pollo with your basket raffle? Peruvian dinner fundraiser March 25
The Peruvian Outreach Project is a nonprofit organization that assists orphaned children in Peru with donations of clothing, essential supplies, special celebrations for Christmas, and educational opportunities for young women at an outreach-leased residence so that they can pursue the field of nursing and have hope for the future. The residence, known as the Hogar Hermelinda Home for Young Women, is full, with six young women who are studying nursing and volunteering at the Aldea Orphanage.
Batavia picks up big win over Greece Athena 96-91
Greece Athena, a top-seeded Section V Class A team, was upset by Class B Batavia on Wednesday, 96-91. It was only the third loss of the year for the Trojans and the Blue Devils improved to 14-4. Scoring for Batavia:
Artist David Burke demonstrates Intuitive Painting
Local artist David F. Burke provided Tuesday's artist demo on Intuitive Painting for the Batavia Society of Artists and GO ART! Intuitive Painting, Burke said, is what happens when you have no preconceived image in your head about your finished work. You let the blank canvas lead you each step of the way. There are no rules, no restraints.
Comments / 0