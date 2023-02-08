Living in St. George Utah, you tend to hear the same things over and over. We're not angry about them, we just happen to notice a pattern over time. Mostly we hear questions about religion, weather and politics. Sometimes we'd like to hear someone move in and ask something normal like "What do you do for a living? or "How many kids do you have?" or "Ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?"

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO