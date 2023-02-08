ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Insight into homeschooling as Utah moves toward funding vouchers

SALT LAKE CITY — A freshly minted Utah law gives a $6,000 raise to every public schoolteacher, but it also provides parents $8,000 per student per year in state funds to attend a private school or use the money for homeschooling. As a homeschooled student, Anna Recsiek, a co-worker...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories

(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Cox issues statement on gas price increases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement Monday on rising gasoline prices, which were expected to continue falling but have not. His full statement follows:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah

If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

WOW! These Utahn’s CHANGED THE WORLD!

It's no secret... Utah is home to the MOST BEAUTIFUL landscapes and people. Utah is also the home of some of the WORLD'S GREATEST INVENTIONS! Like these:. I don't want to imagine what life would be like without TV. No Seinfeld, Friends, or The Office. No watching your favorite sports teams. Like right now... Watching Lebron James break the All-Time NBA Scoring Record in my bedroom! Shout out to Richfield local, Philo T. Farnsworth! The inventor of the TV. Life would not be the same without you!
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Voters will likely make final call on food tax, House leader says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People rallied on Utah’s Capitol hill Thursday afternoon to axe the food tax. With just weeks left in the legislative session, House and Senate leaders say they're discussing what to do about the food tax. For many, getting rid of it can't come soon enough.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families

Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals

Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy