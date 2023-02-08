ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah

If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance

CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest

Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah prison officials offer update on 3 officers assaulted by inmates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Utah Department of Corrections officers are “recovering well” after a series of assaults by inmates over a 15-day period, state prison officials said. Prison Operations Director Dan Chesnut held a news conference Tuesday via Zoom to...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
UTAH STATE
Daily Herald

Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

State, federal agencies issue “sextortion” alerts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has joined with the FBI in issuing warnings about “sextortion” online. “On #SaferInternetDay the FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, has issued a warning about financial sextortion,” the DPS posted Tuesday evening on social media. “It reports ‘an explosion’ in incidents of minor boys around the world being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

17-year-old girl dies after falling 30 feet while hiking in Moab

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage girl has died after officials said she fell approximately 30 feet down from a ledge in Moab. Police said they received a call at 4:10 p.m. on Friday about the incident off Moab Rim Trail near Kane Creek. More from 2News. They said...
MOAB, UT
KSLTV

‘Sherry Black bill’ would expand DNA testing options for law enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Several topics were discussed at the state Capitol Thursday morning, including a bill which would expand what can be used in investigations. It is tied to a 2010 murder case in which the suspect was not tried for until last year. Now, lawmakers are hoping to expand the use of DNA and genealogy in similar cases.
UTAH STATE

