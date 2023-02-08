Read full article on original website
Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward
A bill aimed at clarifying the definition of intoxication for over service at Utah bars is headed to the full House for a vote.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
ksl.com
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
890kdxu.com
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah
If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
ksl.com
Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance
CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
KSLTV
Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court
SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
kjzz.com
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
890kdxu.com
20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest
Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
Gephardt Daily
Utah prison officials offer update on 3 officers assaulted by inmates
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Utah Department of Corrections officers are “recovering well” after a series of assaults by inmates over a 15-day period, state prison officials said. Prison Operations Director Dan Chesnut held a news conference Tuesday via Zoom to...
kmyu.tv
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
kmyu.tv
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for first responders passed by both houses
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two years after the death of Dr. Scott Jolley, an emergency department physician, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill in his memory. “Scott’s Bill” H.B. 78 passed through both houses with unanimous votes. The bill backed by Rep. Steve Eliason (R- Sandy) first introduced in the 2022 session.
kmyu.tv
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Gephardt Daily
State, federal agencies issue “sextortion” alerts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has joined with the FBI in issuing warnings about “sextortion” online. “On #SaferInternetDay the FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, has issued a warning about financial sextortion,” the DPS posted Tuesday evening on social media. “It reports ‘an explosion’ in incidents of minor boys around the world being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money.”
kjzz.com
17-year-old girl dies after falling 30 feet while hiking in Moab
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage girl has died after officials said she fell approximately 30 feet down from a ledge in Moab. Police said they received a call at 4:10 p.m. on Friday about the incident off Moab Rim Trail near Kane Creek. More from 2News. They said...
KSLTV
‘Sherry Black bill’ would expand DNA testing options for law enforcement
SALT LAKE CITY — Several topics were discussed at the state Capitol Thursday morning, including a bill which would expand what can be used in investigations. It is tied to a 2010 murder case in which the suspect was not tried for until last year. Now, lawmakers are hoping to expand the use of DNA and genealogy in similar cases.
