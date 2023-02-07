Read full article on original website
Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
Patchwork of agencies working together on security for NBA All-Star weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As more than 100,000 people descend on Salt Lake City for this year’s NBA All-Star, law enforcement agencies said they’re ready for all kinds of security scenarios. “Safety is our number one priority,” said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City...
Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
Potential job prospects for 84-year-old Walmart greeter after fired from previous job
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Walmart greeter Thane Telford may be saying hello and waving for a living once again after a Provo water park has apparently offered him a job as a summertime greeter. Two stores told family they'd be interested in hiring him, after what Telford said was...
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
University of Utah K9 Zarah bomb detection dog passes away unexpectedly
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah's K9 Zarah, a bomb detection dog for the school has passed away unexpectedly. Zarah passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, according to the the university's safety Twitter account. "We send our sincere condolences to both of her trainers, Matt...
Investigation underway for mysterious death at Park City apartment complex
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a body that was found at a Park City apartment complex Tuesday morning. Captain Kacey Bates of the Summit County Sheriff's Office told 2News that a man in his 40s was found dead at the Slopeside Village apartments located at 1823 Ozzy Way Feb. 7.
Two of SLCPD explosive detection K-9s, officers to assist in security at Super Bowl LVII
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two of Salt Lake City Police Department explosive detection K-9s arrived in Arizona to assist in security at Super Bowl LVII. Officer Thad Hansen and his partner K-9 Pongo and Officer John Lynn and his K-9 partner Lux were selected as part of an elite group across the country.
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
79-year-old man dies after house fire in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 79-year-old man has died after a house fire in Utah County. Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene at 800 South and 200 East in Springville just before 2 p.m. Friday after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home. Officials said the neighbor...
31-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City bank robbery
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Salt Lake City police after he was accused of robbing a bank. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports on Wednesday a short time after 10 a.m., when a man entered a bank near 400 East 300 South and demanded money from employees.
University of Utah public safety officials discuss 'reimagining policing'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The head of public safety at the University of Utah said the police department has made changes to keep students and faculty members safe. Top campus law enforcement officials talked Wednesday about "reimagining policing." They fielded honest and hard questions from Tracie Keesee who...
17-year-old charged with murder in July 2022 triple homicide at West Jordan party
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after three teens were shot and killed at a party back in July. Steven Donovan Carmona was tried as an adult and was charged Wednesday on several counts including three counts of aggravated murder and eight count of felony discharge of a firearm.
