ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

79-year-old man dies after house fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 79-year-old man has died after a house fire in Utah County. Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene at 800 South and 200 East in Springville just before 2 p.m. Friday after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home. Officials said the neighbor...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

31-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Salt Lake City police after he was accused of robbing a bank. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports on Wednesday a short time after 10 a.m., when a man entered a bank near 400 East 300 South and demanded money from employees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy