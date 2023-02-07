Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Teen arrested following several threats against Riverton High school officials
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — A student was arrested after police say he made several threats against Riverton High and school officials. The teen was arrested on many charges, including one count of terrorist threat, one count of school threat, and two counts of violence threat. According to a probable...
University of Utah public safety officials discuss 'reimagining policing'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The head of public safety at the University of Utah said the police department has made changes to keep students and faculty members safe. Top campus law enforcement officials talked Wednesday about "reimagining policing." They fielded honest and hard questions from Tracie Keesee who...
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
31-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City bank robbery
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Salt Lake City police after he was accused of robbing a bank. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports on Wednesday a short time after 10 a.m., when a man entered a bank near 400 East 300 South and demanded money from employees.
Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
Suspect was allegedly banned from Salt Lake apartment complex before fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two former employees claim to have known one of the two men involved with last week's homicide as a frequent troublemaker and blame the lack of security for the incident. Palmer Court Apartments is under the spotlight after two men were arrested on Saturday...
17-year-old charged with murder in July 2022 triple homicide at West Jordan party
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after three teens were shot and killed at a party back in July. Steven Donovan Carmona was tried as an adult and was charged Wednesday on several counts including three counts of aggravated murder and eight count of felony discharge of a firearm.
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
UDOT announces I-80, I-84 speed limit decrease due to increase of elk collisions
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have announced the decision to temporarily lower the speed limit on I-80 and I-84 near the Echo Junction in Summit County due to heightened travel danger that was prompted by several elk gathering near the area. According to representatives of the Utah Department of...
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
Transgender youth dealing with suicidal thoughts days after bill bans surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life threatening impact on a Utah family. 13-year-old, Sam Oaks, who is transitioning has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
68-year-old man dies after suffering medical emergency, hits head-on traffic on US-40
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his truck to hit head-on traffic on US-40. Utah Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash a short time before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 32 and River Road near milepost 13 in Wasatch County.
Patchwork of agencies working together on security for NBA All-Star weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As more than 100,000 people descend on Salt Lake City for this year’s NBA All-Star, law enforcement agencies said they’re ready for all kinds of security scenarios. “Safety is our number one priority,” said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City...
Spending this year's Valentine's Day just under $40
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Americans are expected to spend big on Valentine's Day this year. The National Retail Federation said consumers will spend $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day 2023. But if you're on a tight budget this year and don't want to break the bank to show someone...
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces new build for Park City golf course
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Golf legend Tiger Woods announced a new project in Park City. His golf course creation firm, known as TGR Design, is partnering with the Marcella Club to build its first ever Mountain West golf course. Marcella Club leaders said progress has already been made...
