West Valley City, UT

Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
OGDEN, UT
31-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Salt Lake City police after he was accused of robbing a bank. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports on Wednesday a short time after 10 a.m., when a man entered a bank near 400 East 300 South and demanded money from employees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Spending this year's Valentine's Day just under $40

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Americans are expected to spend big on Valentine's Day this year. The National Retail Federation said consumers will spend $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day 2023. But if you're on a tight budget this year and don't want to break the bank to show someone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

