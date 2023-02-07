Washington state Democrats want to add abortion rights to the state's Constitution, but they need Republican votes to make that happen. A resolution to amend the state Constitution is currently winding its way through committees in Olympia. The resolution would need to win a two-thirds vote in both the state Senate and House before it can be put on a ballot for voters. The problem for Democrats is, they don’t have that two-thirds vote in either body in Olympia.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO