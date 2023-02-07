ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

Washington State Senate passes bill ending advisory votes on the ballot

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate has passed a bill that would eliminate advisory votes from the ballot. The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 5082, which passed Wednesday with a 30-18 vote, would do away with the nonbinding measures meant to gauge voter opinion on tax increases passed by the Legislature. Advisory votes made their way onto Washington state ballots after...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

WA Democrats claim some Republicans privately support — but may not vote for — abortion protections

Washington state Democrats want to add abortion rights to the state's Constitution, but they need Republican votes to make that happen. A resolution to amend the state Constitution is currently winding its way through committees in Olympia. The resolution would need to win a two-thirds vote in both the state Senate and House before it can be put on a ballot for voters. The problem for Democrats is, they don’t have that two-thirds vote in either body in Olympia.
WASHINGTON STATE
thestand.org

Retired public employees, educators join forces in Olympia

OLYMPIA (Feb. 9, 2023) — On a brisk Monday morning, public sector retirees from the Retired Public Employees Council of WA (RPEC) and the Washington Education Association – Retired (WEA-Retired) joined forces in-person for the first time since 2020 to swarm the Capitol campus in a show of unity and address issues of importance to their retirement security with their legislators. A strong showing of almost 200 members collectively from the organizations were in attendance.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan

The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Michelle Northrop

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Schmick Says Farmers Should be Reimbursed for Washington State's Cap-and-Trade Failure

OLYMPIA - 'The state made a promise. They failed. They should be on the hook for that failure, not the farmers,' said Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's cap-and-trade proposal passed the Legislature in 2021, he and many of the Democrat lawmakers who endorsed his plan assured the agriculture community that fuels used in the production and transport of agriculture products would be exempt.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market

OLYMPIA- Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Proposed bill would push back state's plans to identify new airport location

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on pushback to a proposed location for a new commercial airport originally aired on Feb. 1. A new bill would push back the state's timeline to identify a location to build a new airport that lawmakers said is badly needed to alleviate capacity concerns at SeaTac and accommodate anticipated growth in the Puget Sound region over the next three decades.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Washington lawmakers consider recycling overhaul legislation

Last month, lawmakers in Washington introduced a bill to modernize the state’s recycling infrastructure. The bill, called the Washington Recycling and Packaging act, introduces requirements for packaging and bottle collection that the authors, State Rep. Liz Berry and State Sen. Christine Rolfes, say they hope will boost recycling rates.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Washington must fix this ‘superpredator’ era sentencing law. Take it from a judge | Opinion

As a former federal prosecutor and sitting superior court judge, I’ve seen firsthand how devastating outdated laws can be. In 1997, our legislature decided to automatically sentence adults to longer sentences because of offenses they committed as children. This decision arose from the child “superpredator” panic — the now-debunked idea that children who commit crimes, particularly Black children, are irredeemably dangerous.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
OLYMPIA, WA

