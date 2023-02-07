Read full article on original website
Washington State Senate passes bill ending advisory votes on the ballot
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate has passed a bill that would eliminate advisory votes from the ballot. The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 5082, which passed Wednesday with a 30-18 vote, would do away with the nonbinding measures meant to gauge voter opinion on tax increases passed by the Legislature. Advisory votes made their way onto Washington state ballots after...
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
KUOW
Legalizing jaywalking to reduce enforcement inequities considered at Washington statehouse
Racial and social justice advocates asked Washington legislators Wednesday to repeal laws against jaywalking. However, a bill to do that generated lots of skeptical questions during a state House committee hearing and its prospects are unclear. The advocates who want to legalize jaywalking provided data to show that Black people...
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
KUOW
WA Democrats claim some Republicans privately support — but may not vote for — abortion protections
Washington state Democrats want to add abortion rights to the state's Constitution, but they need Republican votes to make that happen. A resolution to amend the state Constitution is currently winding its way through committees in Olympia. The resolution would need to win a two-thirds vote in both the state Senate and House before it can be put on a ballot for voters. The problem for Democrats is, they don’t have that two-thirds vote in either body in Olympia.
thestand.org
Retired public employees, educators join forces in Olympia
OLYMPIA (Feb. 9, 2023) — On a brisk Monday morning, public sector retirees from the Retired Public Employees Council of WA (RPEC) and the Washington Education Association – Retired (WEA-Retired) joined forces in-person for the first time since 2020 to swarm the Capitol campus in a show of unity and address issues of importance to their retirement security with their legislators. A strong showing of almost 200 members collectively from the organizations were in attendance.
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required
Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
Schmick Says Farmers Should be Reimbursed for Washington State's Cap-and-Trade Failure
OLYMPIA - 'The state made a promise. They failed. They should be on the hook for that failure, not the farmers,' said Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's cap-and-trade proposal passed the Legislature in 2021, he and many of the Democrat lawmakers who endorsed his plan assured the agriculture community that fuels used in the production and transport of agriculture products would be exempt.
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
OLYMPIA- Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability.
Proposed bill would push back state's plans to identify new airport location
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on pushback to a proposed location for a new commercial airport originally aired on Feb. 1. A new bill would push back the state's timeline to identify a location to build a new airport that lawmakers said is badly needed to alleviate capacity concerns at SeaTac and accommodate anticipated growth in the Puget Sound region over the next three decades.
Tri-City Herald
WA Attorney General’s Office defends use of ‘legislative privilege’ by state lawmakers
The Washington state Attorney General’s Office is contending that state lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public under a legislative privilege exemption, court filings from Monday show. “Defendants are immune from being required to produce certain records under Article II, Section 17 of the Washington Constitution,”...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Washington lawmakers consider recycling overhaul legislation
Last month, lawmakers in Washington introduced a bill to modernize the state’s recycling infrastructure. The bill, called the Washington Recycling and Packaging act, introduces requirements for packaging and bottle collection that the authors, State Rep. Liz Berry and State Sen. Christine Rolfes, say they hope will boost recycling rates.
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
Tri-City Herald
Washington must fix this ‘superpredator’ era sentencing law. Take it from a judge | Opinion
As a former federal prosecutor and sitting superior court judge, I’ve seen firsthand how devastating outdated laws can be. In 1997, our legislature decided to automatically sentence adults to longer sentences because of offenses they committed as children. This decision arose from the child “superpredator” panic — the now-debunked idea that children who commit crimes, particularly Black children, are irredeemably dangerous.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
