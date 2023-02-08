Read full article on original website
Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters
In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.
Moto Ouroboros: Praga ZS 800 Melds 1930s Style With 2020s Technology
In November, 2022, Czech company Praga announced its upcoming, extremely limited-edition Bohema hypercar, of which just 89 units are reportedly planned for production. For those interested in an even more exclusive motorcycle, though, there’s the Praga ZS 800. Just 28 of these bikes will ever be made, with that...
Kove 400RR Makes Its Way To The Philippines Under Bristol Branding
It's common practice among Chinese motorcycle manufacturers to launch their models in multiple markets under different brand names. This is either a marketing strategy to better match the models to the respective cultures in those countries, or a strategic partnership with brands that already have a presence in said country.
Certification Docs Reveal Indian Pursuit Elite In The Works
Indian Motorcycle presents new entries to its Elite series on a yearly basis. If you’re an American V-twin diehard, think of the program as Indian’s answer to Harley-Davidson's CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations), if you will. In recent years, the brand’s Chieftain and Roadmaster have provided the canvas for...
Lit Motors Re-Opens Pre-Orders For Self-Balancing C-1 EV
San Francisco-based startup Lit Motors set automotive subcultures ablaze when it revealed the C-1 concept in 2011. Claiming all the benefits of a motorcycle with all the convenience of a car—and none of the drawbacks of either—the self-balancing, enclosed two-wheeler swiftly attracted the attention of mainstream media such as the New York Times and Wired.
Custom KTM 1290 Paris Dakar Is An Ode To Adventure By Roland Sands Design
Customizers work on bikes for any number of reasons, but broadly speaking, the general idea is to take any given bike and make it better. Now, of course, ‘better’ is subjective—and what’s ‘better’ for off-road purposes is usually not ‘better’ for the track. There are a whole lot of directions a bike can go in, and that’s where things usually start to get interesting—as with the KTM 1290 Paris Dakar build recently undertaken by Roland Sands Design.
Yamaha Launches The 2023 YZF-R25 With Trendy New Purple Livery In Japan
Due to stricter licensing regulations pertaining to motorcycles in Japan, small displacement machines under 400cc are incredibly popular among both beginners and veteran riders alike. More specifically, models in the 250cc range, particularly sportbikes, are favored by performance-oriented aficionados. All four of the big Japanese manufacturers have their own 250cc...
CFMoto 450SR Darts Into The Australian Market
Two contenders have long dominated the 400cc supersport class: Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 and KTM’s RC 390. The two-horse category frequently lords over its rivals, delivering extra punch and pep that 300cc sportbikes just can’t match. It seems those beefed-up lightweights might have met their match, however, with CFMoto’s 450SR bursting onto the scene.
Motology Teaches Beginner Adventure Riders Five Fundamentals
Adventure bikes do one thing that dirt bikes don’t—get you to the trail. Though OEMs construct ADVs to handle high-speed highway travel, the requisite heft sacrifices some capability on the trail. Today’s middleweight adventure category may balance those on- and off-road demands most effectively, with twin-powered models rushing to the fore.
Watch A Guy Bring Home, Diagnose, And Repair This Suzuki RMZ 250
If we had a dime for every previous owner horror story that we’ve either lived or heard, chances are excellent that we could at least all chip in for a $1,500 nightmare of a secondhand dirtbike, like the Suzuki RMZ 250 in this video. Those who have a soft spot for hard-done-by bikes that just need a little time and care will find plenty to enjoy here.
Piaggio India Expected To Debut Aprilia Typhoon 125 In 2023
Piaggio is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in Europe, and has quite a number of popular motorcycle brands in its portfolio. Iconic brands such as Aprilia and Vespa are all under Piaggio ownership, and so too is Moto Guzzi. Furthermore, Piaggio has streamlined production in multiple parts of the globe to cater to individual markets with specific models.
Tucano Urbano Saves The Rainy Day Commute With The Diluvio Day Set
Every commuter knows the feeling. You awake to the sound of rain pelting the roof. Water drums through the gutters. The intermittent hiss of car tires kicking up mist passes your windows. You can’t miss work. But you can’t avoid the persistent precipitation either. The only way to...
