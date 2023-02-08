Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver solar developers say small-scale projects key for energy transitionMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
milehighsports.com
Coach Prime’s latest target, Williams Nwaneri, is another rare talent
The Colorado Buffaloes are in the running for yet another elite high school talent, thanks to Coach Prime and his remarkable ability to reel in recruits that would have never considered Boulder previously. Nwaneri Williams (5-Star, 0.990 composite score, 2024’s No. 3 DL & No. 17 overall) is set to...
mwcconnection.com
2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State
Welcome to the third post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #3 team in our rankings, Colorado State. The Rams put together the type of class that Coach Jay Norvell and his staff have become known for over the years. They secured a large part of their class by June, added key transfers and junior college players in December, and signed one of the biggest classes in the Mountain West. Colorado State is becoming a destination for top talent, with several recruits representing some of the best recruits in the Mountain West in this class. Coach Norvell has a specific player he’s targets at each position and that is continued here. To learn more about the class, read below.
Top five Colorado recruit impressed by culture change during visit
In the last few weeks, 2024 recruit Gage Ginther’s mailbox has been filled with offers, and after his visit to Colorado for head coach Deion Sanders' Junior Day, the Buffaloes stand out amongst them. Ginther is a three-star offensive lineman out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins,...
9News
Faith Christian's Master Diggins wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain
ARVADA, Colo. — He truly is a Master. Watch above as Scotty Gange surprises Master Diggins of Faith Christian Academy with the 9NEWS Swag Chain award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Special courtesy to CAMO Press for the footage of Master's awesome in-game dunk!. If...
9News
Chick-fil-A to test first cauliflower sandwich in Colorado
ATLANTA — Eat more veggies? For the first time ever, Chick-fil-A is testing a plant-forward entrée -- from the ground up. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based restaurant said they will start serving a cauliflower sandwich in three markets starting next week. Looking at the sandwich, you might do a...
The next storm hits Denver on Tuesday night & Wednesday
It will be a beautiful and mild weekend. Expect sunshine, brushed with high clouds in Denver. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Former governor Bill Ritter endorses Kelly Brough for Denver mayor
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter endorsed Kelly Brough for Denver mayor. Ritter, a Democrat, served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He was also the Denver District Attorney from 1993 to 2005. He called Brough "masterful" at bringing diverse people to the table in order to find solutions for tough problems, according to a release from Brough's campaign. ...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
imfromdenver.com
Things Only People From Denver Would Know
As a native or longtime resident of the Mile High City, you know there’s something special about Denver that makes it unique from any other place in the world. From its sweeping mountain views and cultural diversity to its vibrant food and beer scenes, there are so many things to love. But if you’re really a local, you know some facts that even visitors don’t necessarily get right away, here are 5 things only people from Denver would know.
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
9News
Drag performers push for more safety after Club Q shooting
DENVER, Colorado — Dixie Krystals woke up on the morning of the Club Q shooting to half a dozen phone calls and missed messages. As a drag performer, friends and family were checking to make sure she was okay. "Part of me was just like, 'Oh, it happened again,'"...
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita
The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Former Denver Police Chief makes surprise, strange Grammys cameo
The Grammy Awards are always filled with wonderfully weird moments. But strange “bordered on propaganda,” Variety wrote, when one segment of Sunday’s telecast showed a series of news headlines extolling the power of music to solve the world’s social challenges. Problem was: They were all fake. Like the headline: “Protest turns into concert,” accompanied by a photo of a police officer marching arm in arm with protesters at a George Floyd demonstration. The subhead reads: “Police put down weapons and sing in support of protesters.” ...
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
KDVR.com
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
Comments / 0