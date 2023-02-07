NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA men’s basketball is coming off a tough road trip and head coach Kyle Keller ran down what they need to improve on. “We got to take care of the ball better, which we did Saturday night, really hostile environment and we got to defend the three point line in it. We’ll do those two things and then defensively if we’ll just guard the ball a little bit better out front, which kind of leads to three point shots.” said coach Keller.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO