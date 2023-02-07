ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray will not be available after Denver's guard was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to to see more time at point guard on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
DENVER, CO
sportingalert.com

Los Angeles Lakers moving Thomas Bryant to Denver Nuggets

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a big move to trade center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, ESPN is reporting on Thursday. The Lakers,The Athletic also reported will be replacing Bryant with Mo Bamba, who they acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic for point guard Patrick Beverley.
