Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on boos in Memphis: 'I get booed everywhere ... I don't really care'
The boos started in the third quarter after Dillon Brooks airballed an open 3-pointer. It continued after the Memphis Grizzlies guard missed another on a no-look pass from Ja Morant. Brooks has been mired in a slump since January, and some fans at FedExForum couldn’t hide their disapproval. There were more boos when he checked back in during the fourth quarter although they were replaced with brief cheers after Brooks hit a 3-pointer. ...
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard might not be the splashy move Memphis Grizzlies fans expected, but it's a move that addresses one of the team's biggest needs. Shooting. Kennard, a sixth-year guard, was reportedly acquired in a three-team deal Thursday involving the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. The former first-round pick will be on his third NBA team. ...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies snap skid, rally for win over Bulls
Jaren Jackson Jr. was efficient on offense and dominant on defense in a much-needed victory for the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Related stories: Box score: Grizzlies 104, Bulls 89 Ja Morant says report of Pacers incident is ‘pretty much false’
NBA
Report: Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 3-team deal
Golden State has struggled to find its footing at times this season but has apparently agreed to a trade today. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are dealing James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a three-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks. In the deal, the Hawks would pick up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Golden State.
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 7: Deandre Ayton’s Double-Double Leads Phoenix Suns To A Victory Against Brooklyn Nets
Ayton matches his career-high with 35 points in win
Return to .500 will have to wait as the Chicago Bulls fall to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls were hoping to even up their record on Tuesday, but they fell short against the Memphis Grizzlies.
