Pearl City, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mypearlcity.com

Pearl City High School Interact Leadership Club once again joins Rotary Club of Pearlridge at Puuloa Springs workday

Mahalo to the Pearl City High School Interact Leadership Club for volunteering their time on Saturday to work alongside community volunteers from the Rotary Club of Pearlridge and Punahou School at the Puuloa Springs native Hawaiian Garden near Blaisdell Park in Aiea/Pearl City. PCHS Interact Leadership Club Advisor Dane Souza...
PEARL CITY, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Joyce Lau honored for longtime athletics support

Longtime University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa supporter Joyce Lau is the recipient of the 2023 Charlie Ushijima Award, which is presented to an outstanding volunteer for dedicated and unselfish service to UH Athletics. Lau will receive her award during halftime of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, February 11 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

First grader at Ewa Elementary protests against Lincoln Day

EWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A first grader from Ewa Elementary School protested against a school event Friday, Lincoln Day. He said he disagrees with his teachers and the school that former president Abraham Lincoln is an American hero. Surrounded by a large audience of teachers, families and other students, six-year-old,...
WAIPAHU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo

Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead

The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE

