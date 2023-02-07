Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Community celebrates Eddie champion Luke Shepardson at Waikiki bash
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "The Eddie" champ Luke Shepardson was the star of a big celebration at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Friday. Dozens of people lined up eager to meet the champ.
Kupuna Life: Oahu Woman Cooks & Crafts for Others
An Oahu woman is spending her retirement making people happy.
6,400 roses to be delivered to kupuna
Kupuuna will be hand delivered roses and hand-made Valentine's cards Tuesday.
mypearlcity.com
Pearl City High School Interact Leadership Club once again joins Rotary Club of Pearlridge at Puuloa Springs workday
Mahalo to the Pearl City High School Interact Leadership Club for volunteering their time on Saturday to work alongside community volunteers from the Rotary Club of Pearlridge and Punahou School at the Puuloa Springs native Hawaiian Garden near Blaisdell Park in Aiea/Pearl City. PCHS Interact Leadership Club Advisor Dane Souza...
KITV.com
Memorial held at Kakaako Waterfront on 22nd anniversary of Ehime Maru tragedy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Strong gusts of wind interrupted an annual memorial ceremony for the nine people whose lives were cut short more than two decades ago aboard the Ehime Maru. It's the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy at sea when a Navy submarine smashed into the Uwajima Fisheries High School...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
the university of hawai'i system
Joyce Lau honored for longtime athletics support
Longtime University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa supporter Joyce Lau is the recipient of the 2023 Charlie Ushijima Award, which is presented to an outstanding volunteer for dedicated and unselfish service to UH Athletics. Lau will receive her award during halftime of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, February 11 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
Winds can’t stop Aloha Stadium from coming back
This weekend is Aloha Stadium's big come back with concerts set up for the weekend.
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
KITV.com
First grader at Ewa Elementary protests against Lincoln Day
EWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A first grader from Ewa Elementary School protested against a school event Friday, Lincoln Day. He said he disagrees with his teachers and the school that former president Abraham Lincoln is an American hero. Surrounded by a large audience of teachers, families and other students, six-year-old,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to South King Street. Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be...
Easy and quick recipes for the big game
Need a dish to bring to the big game day party? Here are a few recipes from Foodland that you could make:
Waianae, Nanakuli residents asked to conserve water for the weekend
The Board of Water Supply is asking customers in Waianae and Nanakuli to conserve water throughout the weekend.
Former Navy quarterback Dalen Morris takes unprecedented path to UH
Former Navy quarterback Dalen Morris is back for another year of college football.
bigislandnow.com
Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo
Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead
The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
