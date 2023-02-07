Stratasys Introduces Monolithic, Multi-Color 3D-Printed Dentures Solution

Read full article on original website
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Titan Medical Lays Off Over 70% of Workforce
Titan Medical provided an update on the previously announced review and evaluation of strategic alternatives. As previously disclosed on November 30, 2022, Titan’s Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders to undertake a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives and engaged Raymond James as the Company’s financial advisor.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Updates on Expanding Ventilator Recall
In June 2021, Royal Philips’ subsidiary, Philips Respironics, initiated a voluntary recall notification in the US/field safety notice in other countries for certain sleep and respiratory care products to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in certain CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices.
Comments / 0