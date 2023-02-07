ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Delaware Tech asks for more money to pay educators

Delaware Technical Community College’s request for more money to pay its professors got some pushback Feb. 2 during a Joint Finance Committee meeting. Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Tech, presented his budget request to the committee noting that Gov. John Carney’s recent plan to increase public school teacher salaries by 9% could have an adverse effect on his teaching ranks.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Conservation stewardship program signup due March 24

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Delaware is accepting applications for its conservation stewardship program. Financial and technical assistance is available to help producers and landowners take conservation efforts to the next level while strengthening their operations. While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts CSP applications...
Cape Gazette

Dewey seeks to clarify tree ordinance requirements

Dewey Beach Commissioner Gary Persinger outlined several problems in the town’s tree-removal ordinance to council Jan. 13, and suggested ways to clarify its requirements and enhance enforcement. In September 2021, commissioners voted to refer issues regarding the tree ordinance to the planning and zoning commission, Persinger said, but the...
delawarepublic.org

HUD Secretary visits Wilmington, announces extension of federal mortgage assistance program

US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Wilmington Wednesday to announce expansion and extension of pandemic-era relief programs for renters and homeowners. Since March 2020, HUD has offered homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages multiple options to avoid foreclosure, including forbearances and refinancing, if the pandemic...
WILMINGTON, DE
Travel Maven

Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
DELAWARE STATE
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day

DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBAL Radio

Delaware Capitol rioter sentenced to prison after his son

It's three years in prison for a capitol rioter from nearby in Delaware. Kevin Seefried, of Laurel, Delaware, was one of the first to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was famously photographed in a hallway just off the senate chamber floor, alone, carrying a confederate flag past the bust of Richard Nixon.
LAUREL, DE
WDBJ7.com

Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia

(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery

If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
WILLARDS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy