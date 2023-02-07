Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Delaware Tech asks for more money to pay educators
Delaware Technical Community College’s request for more money to pay its professors got some pushback Feb. 2 during a Joint Finance Committee meeting. Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Tech, presented his budget request to the committee noting that Gov. John Carney’s recent plan to increase public school teacher salaries by 9% could have an adverse effect on his teaching ranks.
Cape Gazette
Conservation stewardship program signup due March 24
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Delaware is accepting applications for its conservation stewardship program. Financial and technical assistance is available to help producers and landowners take conservation efforts to the next level while strengthening their operations. While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts CSP applications...
Cape Gazette
Dewey seeks to clarify tree ordinance requirements
Dewey Beach Commissioner Gary Persinger outlined several problems in the town’s tree-removal ordinance to council Jan. 13, and suggested ways to clarify its requirements and enhance enforcement. In September 2021, commissioners voted to refer issues regarding the tree ordinance to the planning and zoning commission, Persinger said, but the...
delawarepublic.org
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington, announces extension of federal mortgage assistance program
US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Wilmington Wednesday to announce expansion and extension of pandemic-era relief programs for renters and homeowners. Since March 2020, HUD has offered homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages multiple options to avoid foreclosure, including forbearances and refinancing, if the pandemic...
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
HUD Secretary Fudge highlights plans to extend housing assistance for borrowers in Delaware visit
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with...
Tributes pour in for Delaware’s ‘trailblazing’ Bishop Aretha Morton
Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85. Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor. In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
WBAL Radio
Delaware Capitol rioter sentenced to prison after his son
It's three years in prison for a capitol rioter from nearby in Delaware. Kevin Seefried, of Laurel, Delaware, was one of the first to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was famously photographed in a hallway just off the senate chamber floor, alone, carrying a confederate flag past the bust of Richard Nixon.
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
WUSA
Elementary School receives threats over children's book about gender identity in Maryland
A teacher reading the book "Born Ready" to students. The story - is about gender identity and the journey of a child named Penelope who identifies as a boy.
Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
wypr.org
Leaked docs: Maryland State Police use quota-like system to reward arrests, issue new vehicles
Leaked internal documents show Maryland State Police supervisors discussing a points-based system that state lawmakers are comparing to a ticket and arrest quota, a practice that was banned in the state more than 15 years ago. The documents reviewed by The Baltimore Banner include a February 2022 “goals and expectations”...
WDBJ7.com
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
