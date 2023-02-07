Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
meigsindypress.com
Angela Marie Pickens
Angela Marie Pickens, 51, of Racine, Ohio left this Earth to be reunited with her family and friends in heaven on February 8, 2023. Angie was born August 1971 to parents Dennis Lee Richards, Sr. of Evans, West Virginia and Eva Marie Richards of Racine, Ohio. She graduated Southern High School in 1989, and subsequently graduated from Gallipolis Career College.
meigsindypress.com
Richard David Koblentz
Richard David Koblentz, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 5, 2023. He has been eternally reunited with his father, David J. Koblentz and mother, Hilda Marie (Genheimer) Koblentz. Rick was born on February 21, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate from The Ohio...
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Mason County, WV
Since 1980, the 1,300 MW Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County, West Virginia, has been supplying cheap and dependable electric power to the Mountain State. From its single coal-fired unit, the plant cranks out about 8 million megawatt hours of electricity a year from 4 million tons of West Virginia coal.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South overpowers Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Other than Wheeling Park, five weeks have passed since Parkersburg South hosted another opponent. Fortunately for South, both games against WP resulted in wins. Friday night at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, South blitzed WP with a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter and turn what was...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. POMEROY, Ohio- Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on February 8, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned ten indictments presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Those indicted include the following:
Ironton Tribune
State takes back $16.8M jail fund
There was some jubilation in October 2021, when it was announced that the State of Ohio had approved $16.8 million to fund a new jail in Lawrence County. But, last week, the Lawrence County commissioners learned the state was taking the money back. Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said the move was...
Brush fire reported in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatchers say there is a brush fire on State Route 522. They say crews from around the area are responding. Dispatchers say no structures are damaged. No injuries are being reported.
tourcounsel.com
Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia
Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WSAZ
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
Comments / 0