Manatee County, FL

Red tide continues to linger in Sarasota County

Red tide continues to plague Sarasota Bay and beaches near Venice. The latest figures from state environmental officials say red tide is diminishing somewhat, but continues to affect areas ranging from the south end of the Sunshine Skyway bridge to Blind Pass Beach in southern Sarasota County. Medium amounts of...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Advocate for the historically Black neighborhood of Newtown inspired by love for fellow Floridians

Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, 70, grew up in Newtown, a historically Black community in Sarasota, where he lived through desegregation, and has since taken on the roles of leading, uplifting and protecting his community. He’s continuously motivated to fight for his Florida hometown through his desire to take care of and connect with the people who live here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Red tide continues to plague Sarasota beaches

Red tide continues to bedevil Sarasota Bay. State Department of Health officials have updated their health advisory for Sarasota County, reminding the public that elevated levels of red tide continue to be detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The advisory was extended to Longboat Key Beach and Bird Key...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Record number of USF students earn prestigious Fulbright Scholarships

Ten University of South Florida students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars for the 2022-23 academic year, the most in the university’s history and an indication of USF’s growing global engagement. Fulbright, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, provides unique opportunities for USF students to study abroad, gain a deeper understanding of different cultures and make a positive impact on communities around the world.
TAMPA, FL

