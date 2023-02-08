Read full article on original website
Red tide continues to linger in Sarasota County
Red tide continues to plague Sarasota Bay and beaches near Venice. The latest figures from state environmental officials say red tide is diminishing somewhat, but continues to affect areas ranging from the south end of the Sunshine Skyway bridge to Blind Pass Beach in southern Sarasota County. Medium amounts of...
Advocate for the historically Black neighborhood of Newtown inspired by love for fellow Floridians
Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, 70, grew up in Newtown, a historically Black community in Sarasota, where he lived through desegregation, and has since taken on the roles of leading, uplifting and protecting his community. He’s continuously motivated to fight for his Florida hometown through his desire to take care of and connect with the people who live here.
Red tide continues to plague Sarasota beaches
Red tide continues to bedevil Sarasota Bay. State Department of Health officials have updated their health advisory for Sarasota County, reminding the public that elevated levels of red tide continue to be detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The advisory was extended to Longboat Key Beach and Bird Key...
The Tampa Bay Partnership, USF researchers unveil data measuring the quality of work and life in the Tampa Bay region
The Tampa Bay Partnership and the University of South Florida Muma College of Business today released two key economic competitiveness reports that benchmark where the area stacks up against similar metropolitan communities. This year’s reports focus on the state of work and life and the future of work and life....
Record number of USF students earn prestigious Fulbright Scholarships
Ten University of South Florida students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars for the 2022-23 academic year, the most in the university’s history and an indication of USF’s growing global engagement. Fulbright, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, provides unique opportunities for USF students to study abroad, gain a deeper understanding of different cultures and make a positive impact on communities around the world.
Bradenton man pleads guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol
A Bradenton man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Scott Lyons pleaded guilty to charges that included obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Scott joins the nearly 1,000 people from across...
