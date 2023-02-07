Read full article on original website
Richard David Koblentz
Richard David Koblentz, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 5, 2023. He has been eternally reunited with his father, David J. Koblentz and mother, Hilda Marie (Genheimer) Koblentz. Rick was born on February 21, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate from The Ohio...
Leslie A. Taylor
Leslie A. Taylor, 58, of Racine, passed away, at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence. Born March 17, 1963, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Larry “Dick” Taylor and Maralyn Cleland Capretta. She was a Union Painter and a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 970, of Charleston, West Virginia. She enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire with her friends.
