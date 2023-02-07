Leslie A. Taylor, 58, of Racine, passed away, at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence. Born March 17, 1963, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Larry “Dick” Taylor and Maralyn Cleland Capretta. She was a Union Painter and a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 970, of Charleston, West Virginia. She enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire with her friends.

RACINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO