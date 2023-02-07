ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.Sanders, 40, is giving the speech Tuesday night less than a month after being sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas. The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she is also the first Arkansan to deliver the response to a president's State of the Union since Bill Clinton as governor in 1985.With her speech, GOP leaders are giving a platform...
First lady invites 3 Mass, NH residents to State of the Union

WASHINGTON - Three New Englanders will be guests in First Lady Jill Biden's viewing box Tuesday night for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith, a couple from Northampton, are being recognized for the pioneering role they played in the fight to legalize same-sex marriage. "The Nortonsmiths' advocacy work as plaintiffs in Goodridge vs. MA Dept. of Public Health led to their state becoming the first in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage," the White House said in a statement. "They celebrated this victory by getting married on the first day that same-sex marriage licenses were issued...
‘They need to see’: RowVaughn Wells on what it means to attend Biden’s State of the Union address

We’re answering the “how” and “why” of justice and politics news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. RowVaughn Wells is nervous; at 61, she never expected to be the face of a movement, to visit the White House, or to be singled out in front of the nation by the president of the United States. Now, a month to the day since her son, Tyre Nichols, was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, she is hoping to turn her pain and presence into action to prevent deadly encounters with law enforcement for other families.
Republican State of the Union rebuttals differed in more than just language

Republicans' dual rebuttals to President Biden's State of the Union differed in language and strategy ahead of the 2024 election. While Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders went straight for criticism of the "radical left" that included "indoctrinating" children and forcing "woke" culture on Americans in her English language response, Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani took a more diplomatic approach — sticking to policy issues and ending on a hopeful note, in Spanish.
