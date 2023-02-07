Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Dawson County Archers Hit Mark in Columbus
COLUMBUS – Twelve Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, January 28. The youth demonstrated their ability in 3 disciplines and 3 age brackets. In the Basic Bow cub division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received 6th place, and Lexington’s Maggie and Lysa Duryea received 11th and 26th place, respectively.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow City Council Agenda: February 14
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council will hold its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building. The council will consider approving the consent agenda, which consists of the minutes from the January 24 meeting, the bills as posted, and both December and January’s treasurer reports.
Sand Hills Express
Board of Supervisors Agenda: February 14
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. on the top floor of the Custer County Courthouse. The board will review committee reports, minutes and mail, as well as the middle-of-month claims. The supervisors will also enter the Board of Equalizations.
Comments / 0