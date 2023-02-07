Read full article on original website
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa
Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
msn.com
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
globalspec.com
Newark now selling Piera Systems’ particle sensors
Newark, a division of Avnet, has signed a new distribution agreement with Piera Systems to sell its intelligent particle sensor (IPS) family. IPS devices offer precision at a low cost and can be integrated easily for deployment to offices, hospitals, schools and more for monitoring air quality. Air quality monitoring...
globalspec.com
Startup to manufacture ultra-lightweight aerogel
Engineers from the University of Bath have developed an ultra-light, low carbon aerogel for use in the manufacture of soundproofing and heat-shielding materials for the aerospace and automotive industries. The graphene-based aerogel, which will be developed under the University of Bath spinout company Aerogel Core Ltd., is composed of synthetic,...
globalspec.com
Emerson launches first combustion safety shutoff valves certified for biodiesel use in Americas and Asia
Emerson has launched its new ASCO series 262 and 263 biodiesel valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.
Astronomers found the source of a mysterious distant light in space
Scientists discovered a mysterious light in what they previously believed was a darker region of space. The light, which James Webb picked up, was initially invisible when Hubble observed the area. But scientists aren’t quite sure what caused this mysterious light in space, so they’re still searching. The...
OilPrice.com
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Georgia Tech engineers have unveiled a breakthrough flow battery cell configuration that could have huge implications. The new development will reduce the size and cost of entire flow batteries. This tech is sure to get lots better, and with this research showing a huge improvement, likely another wave of effort...
RideApart
Lit Motors Re-Opens Pre-Orders For Self-Balancing C-1 EV
San Francisco-based startup Lit Motors set automotive subcultures ablaze when it revealed the C-1 concept in 2011. Claiming all the benefits of a motorcycle with all the convenience of a car—and none of the drawbacks of either—the self-balancing, enclosed two-wheeler swiftly attracted the attention of mainstream media such as the New York Times and Wired.
msn.com
Nuclear micro reactors to hit the market
The next big thing in nuclear power could be tiny — little reactors that are far smaller and far cheaper than the traditional massive nuclear plants topped by giant concrete cooling towers. (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi and Angie Wang. Produced by: Teresa de Miguel)
techxplore.com
Professor demonstrates novel control method in aircraft with no tail
A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), led by Professor David Williams, has for the first time demonstrated the use of a novel control method in an aircraft with no tail. The technology allows an aircraft to be as smooth and sleek as possible, making it safer to fly in dangerous areas where radar scans the sky for sharp edges.
Flying Magazine
Sonex Shares Progress on Highwing Development
The Sonex Highwing features a cantilever wing and center section enabling the Lexan polycarbonite windshield to remain a feature. (Sonex Aircraft]. With a development timeline stretching back to 2010, the Sonex Highwing has made significant progress in development since it was announced in August 2021. In a webinar delivered on...
