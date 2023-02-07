ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Vice

Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
Andrei Tapalaga

Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa

Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
globalspec.com

Newark now selling Piera Systems’ particle sensors

Newark, a division of Avnet, has signed a new distribution agreement with Piera Systems to sell its intelligent particle sensor (IPS) family. IPS devices offer precision at a low cost and can be integrated easily for deployment to offices, hospitals, schools and more for monitoring air quality. Air quality monitoring...
NEWARK, NJ
globalspec.com

Startup to manufacture ultra-lightweight aerogel

Engineers from the University of Bath have developed an ultra-light, low carbon aerogel for use in the manufacture of soundproofing and heat-shielding materials for the aerospace and automotive industries. The graphene-based aerogel, which will be developed under the University of Bath spinout company Aerogel Core Ltd., is composed of synthetic,...
globalspec.com

Emerson launches first combustion safety shutoff valves certified for biodiesel use in Americas and Asia

Emerson has launched its new ASCO series 262 and 263 biodiesel valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.
BGR.com

Astronomers found the source of a mysterious distant light in space

Scientists discovered a mysterious light in what they previously believed was a darker region of space. The light, which James Webb picked up, was initially invisible when Hubble observed the area. But scientists aren’t quite sure what caused this mysterious light in space, so they’re still searching. The...
OilPrice.com

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Georgia Tech engineers have unveiled a breakthrough flow battery cell configuration that could have huge implications. The new development will reduce the size and cost of entire flow batteries. This tech is sure to get lots better, and with this research showing a huge improvement, likely another wave of effort...
RideApart

Lit Motors Re-Opens Pre-Orders For Self-Balancing C-1 EV

San Francisco-based startup Lit Motors set automotive subcultures ablaze when it revealed the C-1 concept in 2011. Claiming all the benefits of a motorcycle with all the convenience of a car—and none of the drawbacks of either—the self-balancing, enclosed two-wheeler swiftly attracted the attention of mainstream media such as the New York Times and Wired.
msn.com

Nuclear micro reactors to hit the market

The next big thing in nuclear power could be tiny — little reactors that are far smaller and far cheaper than the traditional massive nuclear plants topped by giant concrete cooling towers. (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi and Angie Wang. Produced by: Teresa de Miguel)
techxplore.com

Professor demonstrates novel control method in aircraft with no tail

A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), led by Professor David Williams, has for the first time demonstrated the use of a novel control method in an aircraft with no tail. The technology allows an aircraft to be as smooth and sleek as possible, making it safer to fly in dangerous areas where radar scans the sky for sharp edges.
OREGON STATE
Flying Magazine

Sonex Shares Progress on Highwing Development

The Sonex Highwing features a cantilever wing and center section enabling the Lexan polycarbonite windshield to remain a feature. (Sonex Aircraft]. With a development timeline stretching back to 2010, the Sonex Highwing has made significant progress in development since it was announced in August 2021. In a webinar delivered on...

