Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
globalspec.com
Report: Unlocking the power of geothermal energy
Geothermal energy currently generates about 3.7 GW of electricity in the U.S., a contribution that can be significantly increased by deployment of current enhanced geothermal system (EGS) technology. A new analysis conducted by U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory researchers concludes that harnessing these resources can provide power equivalent to the needs of more than 65 million U.S. homes.
globalspec.com
Large-scale smart infrastructure project begins in China
A large-scale smart infrastructure project has begun in Huanggang City, China, to save energy costs and emissions while digitalizing the urban infrastructure. As part of the project, Signify will provide the city in the Hubei Province with light emitting diode (LED) street lighting, smart poles and a connected lighting system for industrial parks.
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Innovusion Falcon Kinetic
Lidar has become big business in both automotive and a range of other applications for smart cities, indoor mapping and surveying. While many believe that lidar will be mostly used in autonomous driving, lidar has found a large spot already in current vehicles for uses in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other safety and navigation systems.
globalspec.com
Newark now selling Piera Systems’ particle sensors
Newark, a division of Avnet, has signed a new distribution agreement with Piera Systems to sell its intelligent particle sensor (IPS) family. IPS devices offer precision at a low cost and can be integrated easily for deployment to offices, hospitals, schools and more for monitoring air quality. Air quality monitoring...
globalspec.com
GlobalFoundries acquires Renesas’ CBRAM memory
GlobalFoundries has acquired Renesas Electronics Corp.’s conductive bridging random access memory (CBRAM) technology in a move that will expand its 5G and internet of things (IoT) offerings in its foundries. The memory will add to GF’s memory portfolio and extends its embedded non-volatile memory solutions for the integration into...
globalspec.com
Fundamentals of liquid-liquid extraction
Simply put, chemical engineering can be divided into two categories: putting things together and taking things apart. Reactors are used to combine chemicals together to make new things, and then various types of separators are used to remove contaminants or to remove the desirable product from an output stream. Separation processes are used to purify an output stream, divide the output stream into different products, or other such purposes.
globalspec.com
LG inverter scroll heat pump chiller supports electrification and decarbonization efforts
LG Electronics U.S.A.’s Air Conditioning Technologies division’s inverter scroll heat pump chiller provides a wide range of both hot and chilled fluid for comfort and process applications. Its heating performance provides engineers and owners with a valuable option in their demand to exceed market trends and assist in promoting electrification and carbon reduction efforts active in the marketplace.
globalspec.com
Emerson launches first combustion safety shutoff valves certified for biodiesel use in Americas and Asia
Emerson has launched its new ASCO series 262 and 263 biodiesel valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.
Comments / 0