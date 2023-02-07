Ulbrich expands Braid Wire Accelerator with new materials, capabilities and delivery regions

Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Hybrid power drive module solution for electric aviation
The engineering trend toward aircraft electrification requires conversion of flight control systems from hydraulic to electric to reduce weight and design complexities. Microchip Technology Inc. has introduced a new hybrid power drive module to meet the need for an integrated, configurable power solution for such application. Available in 12 different...
globalspec.com
Startup to manufacture ultra-lightweight aerogel
Engineers from the University of Bath have developed an ultra-light, low carbon aerogel for use in the manufacture of soundproofing and heat-shielding materials for the aerospace and automotive industries. The graphene-based aerogel, which will be developed under the University of Bath spinout company Aerogel Core Ltd., is composed of synthetic,...
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
globalspec.com
Fundamentals of liquid-liquid extraction
Simply put, chemical engineering can be divided into two categories: putting things together and taking things apart. Reactors are used to combine chemicals together to make new things, and then various types of separators are used to remove contaminants or to remove the desirable product from an output stream. Separation processes are used to purify an output stream, divide the output stream into different products, or other such purposes.
globalspec.com
Watch the fastest, and first electric, Corvette ever engineered
Chevrolet is marking the 70th anniversary of the Corvette with the debut of an electrified version of the signature brand. The new E-Ray pairs 495 hp 6.2 liter LT2 small block V8 engine to power the rear axle with a 160 hp electric motor to drive the front wheels in a high-performance electrified all-wheel-drive layout. A lightweight lithium-ion 12 V battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. The V8 automatically kicks in once the battery is drained, the driver exceeds 45 mph or more torque is required.
globalspec.com
Researchers use ultrasonic sensors to identify diversions in gas pipelines
Researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) Okanagan have developed a technique for inspecting high density polyethylene (HDPE) underground pipelines that carry natural gas into residences, using ultrasonic sensors to locate anomalies. Although researchers have previously demonstrated that ultrasonic guided waves (UGWs) can be used to inspect metal structures...
globalspec.com
Drilling failure or natural gas migration? Colorado researchers determine source of oil and gas well leaks
Researchers led by a team from the University of Colorado Boulder are seeking to determine the source of gas leaks into household water wells near oil and gas drilling sites, distinguishing whether they are the result of a failure in drilling or of the natural migration of gas. “When gas...
