globalspec.com
New cobalt-free battery for residential and commercial use
A cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate battery for residential and commercial energy storage applications has been developed by Growatt. Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the APX HV battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. The design delivers greater flexibility for installation and.
globalspec.com
Startup to manufacture ultra-lightweight aerogel
Engineers from the University of Bath have developed an ultra-light, low carbon aerogel for use in the manufacture of soundproofing and heat-shielding materials for the aerospace and automotive industries. The graphene-based aerogel, which will be developed under the University of Bath spinout company Aerogel Core Ltd., is composed of synthetic,...
globalspec.com
Newark now selling Piera Systems’ particle sensors
Newark, a division of Avnet, has signed a new distribution agreement with Piera Systems to sell its intelligent particle sensor (IPS) family. IPS devices offer precision at a low cost and can be integrated easily for deployment to offices, hospitals, schools and more for monitoring air quality. Air quality monitoring...
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Innovusion Falcon Kinetic
Lidar has become big business in both automotive and a range of other applications for smart cities, indoor mapping and surveying. While many believe that lidar will be mostly used in autonomous driving, lidar has found a large spot already in current vehicles for uses in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other safety and navigation systems.
globalspec.com
Emerson launches first combustion safety shutoff valves certified for biodiesel use in Americas and Asia
Emerson has launched its new ASCO series 262 and 263 biodiesel valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.
globalspec.com
LG inverter scroll heat pump chiller supports electrification and decarbonization efforts
LG Electronics U.S.A.’s Air Conditioning Technologies division’s inverter scroll heat pump chiller provides a wide range of both hot and chilled fluid for comfort and process applications. Its heating performance provides engineers and owners with a valuable option in their demand to exceed market trends and assist in promoting electrification and carbon reduction efforts active in the marketplace.
globalspec.com
Production records projected for US oil
Oil production in the U.S. is poised to set new records, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The agency predicts that national crude oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, surpassing the 12.3 million b/d record set in 2019.
