Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash

A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 021223

Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast 11 p.m.: 021223. Clouds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Some Sunshine This Weekend

We should see some sunshine over the weekend. Despite the rain yesterday (1.10″ from this last system in Grand Rapids) and the overcast conditions, we’ve certainly seen more sunshine this month than in December and January. Partly sunny skies are likely over the weekend. Monday there could be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

West Michigan Golf Show kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have warmer than usual temperatures for the next several days, and even sunshine in the forecast! For some, that probably has you thinking about warmer weather activities, such as golf! It just so happens, the West Michigan Golf Show is opening today in downtown Grand Rapids – we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect this weekend!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Hokee and Jam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend for your Valentine? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to find their fur-ever home. Hokee is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix who loves to play. The...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Meijer has everything to make Valentine’s Day special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Roses are red, violets are blue, this Valentine’s Day, Meijer has everything for you. From assorted flowers, cards and gifts, this Valentine’s Day be sure not to miss, all the savings and selections, at Meijer. You will find Valentine’s Day perfection, now that the parties are back, Meijer will help get you back on track, with the perfect cards, with your kids favorite Marvel Superheroes, Villains, Princesses, Hot Wheels and sports stars, of course we can’t forget about all the delicious candy, with Hershey kisses, red, silver, and pink, their huge variety is sure to make you think. Meijer has the perfect candy, to get, who can say no to Reese’s heart shaped chocolates, but they have much more than just candy and cards, they have fresh flowers arriving in cars, each and every day. They even sell potted plants and trees to really celebrate the day, with a gift that can last for years, Meijer makes Valentine’s Day so easy it is sure to even make Cupid cheer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get creative with your Valentine’s Day cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is next week and for many of us, that may include a delicious dinner, some flowers and maybe some wine or other type of cocktail. If you want to get creative with your drinks this year, our next guest can help.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

