GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Roses are red, violets are blue, this Valentine’s Day, Meijer has everything for you. From assorted flowers, cards and gifts, this Valentine’s Day be sure not to miss, all the savings and selections, at Meijer. You will find Valentine’s Day perfection, now that the parties are back, Meijer will help get you back on track, with the perfect cards, with your kids favorite Marvel Superheroes, Villains, Princesses, Hot Wheels and sports stars, of course we can’t forget about all the delicious candy, with Hershey kisses, red, silver, and pink, their huge variety is sure to make you think. Meijer has the perfect candy, to get, who can say no to Reese’s heart shaped chocolates, but they have much more than just candy and cards, they have fresh flowers arriving in cars, each and every day. They even sell potted plants and trees to really celebrate the day, with a gift that can last for years, Meijer makes Valentine’s Day so easy it is sure to even make Cupid cheer.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO