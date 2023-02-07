Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in MichiganTravel MavenHolland, MI
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
Ford to announce $3.5 million ‘transformational’ Marshall EV plant
The ‘Marshall Megasite’ project, an idea decades in the making, may finally have a buyer. (Feb. 12, 2023) Ford to announce $3.5 million ‘transformational’ …. The ‘Marshall Megasite’ project, an idea decades in the making, may finally have a buyer. (Feb. 12, 2023) Storm...
WOOD
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back. (Feb. 10, 2023) Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after …. On a summer morning in 1978,...
WOOD
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 021223
Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast 11 p.m.: 021223. Clouds...
WOOD
Some Sunshine This Weekend
We should see some sunshine over the weekend. Despite the rain yesterday (1.10″ from this last system in Grand Rapids) and the overcast conditions, we’ve certainly seen more sunshine this month than in December and January. Partly sunny skies are likely over the weekend. Monday there could be...
WOOD
West Michigan Golf Show kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have warmer than usual temperatures for the next several days, and even sunshine in the forecast! For some, that probably has you thinking about warmer weather activities, such as golf! It just so happens, the West Michigan Golf Show is opening today in downtown Grand Rapids – we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect this weekend!
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Hokee and Jam
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend for your Valentine? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to find their fur-ever home. Hokee is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix who loves to play. The...
WOOD
Meijer has everything to make Valentine’s Day special
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Roses are red, violets are blue, this Valentine’s Day, Meijer has everything for you. From assorted flowers, cards and gifts, this Valentine’s Day be sure not to miss, all the savings and selections, at Meijer. You will find Valentine’s Day perfection, now that the parties are back, Meijer will help get you back on track, with the perfect cards, with your kids favorite Marvel Superheroes, Villains, Princesses, Hot Wheels and sports stars, of course we can’t forget about all the delicious candy, with Hershey kisses, red, silver, and pink, their huge variety is sure to make you think. Meijer has the perfect candy, to get, who can say no to Reese’s heart shaped chocolates, but they have much more than just candy and cards, they have fresh flowers arriving in cars, each and every day. They even sell potted plants and trees to really celebrate the day, with a gift that can last for years, Meijer makes Valentine’s Day so easy it is sure to even make Cupid cheer.
WOOD
Get creative with your Valentine’s Day cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is next week and for many of us, that may include a delicious dinner, some flowers and maybe some wine or other type of cocktail. If you want to get creative with your drinks this year, our next guest can help.
