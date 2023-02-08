ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

1 stabbed in vehicle outside Salt Lake courthouse, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was stabbed outside of the Matheson Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon. About 1:30 p.m., a vehicle drove up onto the curb of the courthouse and two people entered the lobby, one with a stab wound. The stabbing is believed to have happened in a vehicle at State Street and 500 South, according to Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash

NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Here's why the Farmington Police Department shook up its officers' schedules this year

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department's old shift schedules weren't really working out. Chief Eric Johnsen said officers started shifts at a variety of times in an effort to have as many officers on the streets as possible. But not only did this cause difficulty when officers needed time off, it also interfered with important trainings, since on-duty officers would often miss much if not all of the proceedings, he said.
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Warrant issued for man believed to have hit 2 teens on bike

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say hit two teenage boys on an electric bicycle but then drove off and hasn't been seen since. Javier Vazquez-Costeno, 32, was recently charged in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at an injury accident, a class A misdemeanor; and not having a valid driver's license, an infraction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber City suggests uniform dark sky policy county-wide

The night sky in the Heber Valley has drawn a lot of attention recently, and local governments are looking at standardizing regulations to keep it dark. In a Wasatch County work meeting Wednesday, Heber City and Midway government leaders said they’ve taken strides to protect the local dark sky and plan to do more.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions

SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

