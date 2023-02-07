Read full article on original website
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?Zack LovePayson, UT
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer TreatmentsJoel EisenbergPayson, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
Pleasant Grove introduces new police chief
Keldon Brown was sworn in last month as the new police chief for Pleasant Grove’s department. Former Chief Mike Roberts recently retired from the department, leaving room for someone new to take over. For Brown, who started his law enforcement career in Pleasant Grove, being in this new position is like coming home.
Analysis says Provo/Orem is third most popular city for young adults in US
There are more than 80,000 students attending six universities or colleges in the Provo/Orem area. It is a place for the young and young-at-heart. No wonder that among all midsize U.S. metros with a below-average cost of living, Provo-Orem is the third most popular for young adults, according to an analysis by HireAHelper.com.
Matthew Lynn Germaine
Matthew Lynn Germaine, 33, of Provo, UT passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to Premier Funeral Services 801-960-9150. Condolences and life story at www.premierfuneral.com.
Velyn (Tobe) McClellan
Our loving, devoted husband, father and friend passed away on Friday, February 3rd at home, with his loving family by his side, he was 95. Velyn (Tobe) McClellan, affectionally known as Tobe, was born on August 4, 1927. Dad was born and raised in Payson, Utah. Graduating from Payson High...
Dixie Rae Mickel Sperry
It is an honor for me, Lynda Jo Sperry, to share my mother’s life story. Dixie Rae Mickel was born October 11, 1938 in Spring City, Utah. Her parents, Dortha and Harold Michel welcomed their third child following Boyd (Karen) and LaNae (Jean), and followed up with Beverly (Ruell) a few years later. The four siblings grew up herding sheep, milking cows, planting and growing their garden, running to the outhouse, and having a true rural Utah childhood. Dixie met her lifelong BFF Rochelle Sorenson (Joe) in kindergarten, and their family was my introduction to the concept of the family you choose. Dixie and Rochelle navigated school side by side as cheerleaders, student body officers, and all-around hell-raisers. After graduating from North Sanpete in 1956, Dixie moved to Montana then Colorado working odd jobs, including a stint as a stewardess. She loved traveling and this gave her the means to explore.
Charles “Selby” Herrin
Charles “Selby” Herrin, 83 of Provo, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Funeral services are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 East 300 South, Provo. A live webcast of the service will be available at www.walkersanderson.com.
Orem City Council looks at changing form of government
At the Orem City Council’s retreat, held Jan. 27-28 in Midway, officials discussed their goals for 2023. One of the top goals of Orem Mayor Dave Young and the council is to look at forms of government, including the one the city already has, to see which is best for Orem.
Alpine School District tables boundary discussion amid studying impacts
The Alpine School District board met Tuesday night to discuss several topics, opting to continue a discussion into how policies about school boundaries could affect school programs. In a letter to parents sent on Dec. 8, the school board stated that as a result of the bond failing to pass...
Provo recognizes Guru’s for sustainability efforts
It appears the city of Provo’s stand-out color is green. It is the goal of businesses and individuals to attain a green standard. When it’s right, the city make a point to honor their achievements. Such is the case with one of the city’s favorite local eateries –...
Elden Hoyt Fackrell
Elden Hoyt Fackrell passed away on February 3, 2023. He was born December 14, 1943 in Provo Utah to Redick Hoyt Fackrell and Roka Bunker Fackrell. He married the beautiful Colette Davis on September 10th 1963. He loved grandma for eternity. Shorty was his #1 partner in crime, sweetheart and best friend.
A rumor no longer – Target coming to Provo Towne Centre
The official word is out: A Target is coming to the Provo Towne Centre. For Brixton Capital, owner of the Towne Centre that means another milestone in the mall’s renovation. The national retailer will occupy 135,000 square feet of the former Dillard’s building at the Towne Centre. Brixton...
Ask an Expert – Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
Pop-up Valentine’s Day museum offers views into all kinds of love
In a nondescript shopping plaza in Orem sits what was once a Deseret Book. For five nights in February, though, the building’s inside glows a fluorescent pink and red. Last Friday and Saturday, attendees of the pop-up Valentine’s Day Museum were greeted with warmth, love and enough photo-worthy interactive exhibits to keep their social media feeds populated until March.
U-Talk: Do you think there’s room for improvement with law enforcement?
“Yes. I think they need to get paid more, and I think that they could go on better psychiatric testing before they get hired, you know, so they know what they’re in for when they get there because there’s pretty traumatic things that happen, and they see things that will change their life. … I think it’s going to help the community by having better law enforcement. The higher the pay, the more psychiatric testing, it’s going to have a better quality in law enforcement I think.” — Chad Parcell, Orem.
