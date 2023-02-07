It is an honor for me, Lynda Jo Sperry, to share my mother’s life story. Dixie Rae Mickel was born October 11, 1938 in Spring City, Utah. Her parents, Dortha and Harold Michel welcomed their third child following Boyd (Karen) and LaNae (Jean), and followed up with Beverly (Ruell) a few years later. The four siblings grew up herding sheep, milking cows, planting and growing their garden, running to the outhouse, and having a true rural Utah childhood. Dixie met her lifelong BFF Rochelle Sorenson (Joe) in kindergarten, and their family was my introduction to the concept of the family you choose. Dixie and Rochelle navigated school side by side as cheerleaders, student body officers, and all-around hell-raisers. After graduating from North Sanpete in 1956, Dixie moved to Montana then Colorado working odd jobs, including a stint as a stewardess. She loved traveling and this gave her the means to explore.

