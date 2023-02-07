Read full article on original website
UVU men’s basketball staves of SUU to extend lead atop WAC standings
The UVU and Southern Utah men’s basketball teams had faced off 10 times since 2006 with the Thunderbirds holding a 6-4 advantage, including winning five straight. But the two in-state programs had only played once as members of the same conference (a 79-67 SUU win in Cedar City on Jan. 26) prior to Saturday’s big showdown at the UCCU Center in Orem.
BYU roundup: Cougar men’s volleyball sweeps UC Santa Barbara
No. 10 BYU men’s volleyball defeated No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 3-1 at the Smith Fieldhouse for the second-consecutive night. Ramanis led the way for the Cougars (8-2) as he registered 19 kills on a .486 hitting percentage, his highest of the season. The sophomore also recorded two service aces, two blocks and five digs on the night.
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
Pleasant Grove introduces new police chief
Keldon Brown was sworn in last month as the new police chief for Pleasant Grove’s department. Former Chief Mike Roberts recently retired from the department, leaving room for someone new to take over. For Brown, who started his law enforcement career in Pleasant Grove, being in this new position is like coming home.
Charles “Selby” Herrin
Charles “Selby” Herrin, 83 of Provo, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Funeral services are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 East 300 South, Provo. A live webcast of the service will be available at www.walkersanderson.com.
Velyn (Tobe) McClellan
Our loving, devoted husband, father and friend passed away on Friday, February 3rd at home, with his loving family by his side, he was 95. Velyn (Tobe) McClellan, affectionally known as Tobe, was born on August 4, 1927. Dad was born and raised in Payson, Utah. Graduating from Payson High...
Dixie Rae Mickel Sperry
It is an honor for me, Lynda Jo Sperry, to share my mother’s life story. Dixie Rae Mickel was born October 11, 1938 in Spring City, Utah. Her parents, Dortha and Harold Michel welcomed their third child following Boyd (Karen) and LaNae (Jean), and followed up with Beverly (Ruell) a few years later. The four siblings grew up herding sheep, milking cows, planting and growing their garden, running to the outhouse, and having a true rural Utah childhood. Dixie met her lifelong BFF Rochelle Sorenson (Joe) in kindergarten, and their family was my introduction to the concept of the family you choose. Dixie and Rochelle navigated school side by side as cheerleaders, student body officers, and all-around hell-raisers. After graduating from North Sanpete in 1956, Dixie moved to Montana then Colorado working odd jobs, including a stint as a stewardess. She loved traveling and this gave her the means to explore.
Alpine School District tables boundary discussion amid studying impacts
The Alpine School District board met Tuesday night to discuss several topics, opting to continue a discussion into how policies about school boundaries could affect school programs. In a letter to parents sent on Dec. 8, the school board stated that as a result of the bond failing to pass...
Matthew Lynn Germaine
Matthew Lynn Germaine passed away from end-stage liver disease with his mother by his side on February 1, 2023. He was born in Provo, Utah on March 27, 1989 to David Lynn and Sherri Wood Germaine. He was the third of five children. Matt was a happy and energetic child....
Orem City Council looks at changing form of government
At the Orem City Council’s retreat, held Jan. 27-28 in Midway, officials discussed their goals for 2023. One of the top goals of Orem Mayor Dave Young and the council is to look at forms of government, including the one the city already has, to see which is best for Orem.
Analysis says Provo/Orem is third most popular city for young adults in US
There are more than 80,000 students attending six universities or colleges in the Provo/Orem area. It is a place for the young and young-at-heart. No wonder that among all midsize U.S. metros with a below-average cost of living, Provo-Orem is the third most popular for young adults, according to an analysis by HireAHelper.com.
North Sanpete School District selects new assistant superintendent
Last week, the announcement was made that Principal Rena Orton would be taking over the job of assistant superintendent for the North Sanpete School District on July 1. Principal Orton was selected by a committee from the North Sanpete School District to become the assistant. She has been principal of the Mt. Pleasant Elementary for the past 15 years. She also served as a teacher for 10 years before becoming principal.
Provo recognizes Guru’s for sustainability efforts
It appears the city of Provo’s stand-out color is green. It is the goal of businesses and individuals to attain a green standard. When it’s right, the city make a point to honor their achievements. Such is the case with one of the city’s favorite local eateries –...
Elden Hoyt Fackrell
Elden Hoyt Fackrell passed away on February 3, 2023. He was born December 14, 1943 in Provo Utah to Redick Hoyt Fackrell and Roka Bunker Fackrell. He married the beautiful Colette Davis on September 10th 1963. He loved grandma for eternity. Shorty was his #1 partner in crime, sweetheart and best friend.
UDOT to begin second phase of Vineyard Connector project
During a Facebook presentation with the city of Vineyard on Friday, project leaders from the Utah Department of Transportation laid out the plans for the second phase of the westside Vineyard Connector project. UDOT announced that the next phase of road construction to extend the Vineyard Connector will get underway...
Pop-up Valentine’s Day museum offers views into all kinds of love
In a nondescript shopping plaza in Orem sits what was once a Deseret Book. For five nights in February, though, the building’s inside glows a fluorescent pink and red. Last Friday and Saturday, attendees of the pop-up Valentine’s Day Museum were greeted with warmth, love and enough photo-worthy interactive exhibits to keep their social media feeds populated until March.
Ask an Expert – Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
U-Talk: Do you think there’s room for improvement with law enforcement?
“Yes. I think they need to get paid more, and I think that they could go on better psychiatric testing before they get hired, you know, so they know what they’re in for when they get there because there’s pretty traumatic things that happen, and they see things that will change their life. … I think it’s going to help the community by having better law enforcement. The higher the pay, the more psychiatric testing, it’s going to have a better quality in law enforcement I think.” — Chad Parcell, Orem.
