Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
Likhith ( Written) Meditation: The Most Convenient Meditation Technique For Working Professionals
Likhita Japa actually means, writing the mantra or the name of the Lord, for prescribed number of times during the day. In Vaikhari japa ( Oral)or Manasika ( mental) japa, senses are all drawn inwards. In LikhitaJapa, the senses are engaged in the practice fully. LikhitaJapa helps us to train the senses to contribute your seva to the lord. It is the most convenient god sent way to pursue meditation practice for busy working people.
boldsky.com
Differences And Similarities Between Vaastu And Feng Shui
Vastu means "dwelling" and Shastra means "science. Feng means "air" and Shui means "water. Vastu and Feng Shui belong to the same category of disciplines that are associated with home and its improvement. Hence naturally they are compared with each other and widely debated everywhere. Some principles are so contradicting that people get thoroughly confused about what is to be followed ultimately. Vaastu and Feng Shui are similar and different at the same time."
Comments / 0