Ruotsalainen leads Tigers past Broncos

CHERRY—Whenever the Cherry High School boys basketball team gets mentioned, the names Isaac Asuma, Noah Asuma, Noah Sundquist, Andrew Staples and Carson Brown come to mind.

But there’s one other name that should get thrown into that list—Landon Ruotsalainen.

The Tigers’ sixth man is making a name for himself as he hit seven 3-pointers as Cherry rolled over International Falls 104-23 at Zupetz Gymnasium Monday.

Ruotsalainen finished with 23 points.

Not bad for someone who wasn’t on the varsity squad at the beginning of the season.

“He was playing two halves of JV to start the year,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “He started off the year rusty, but he kept getting better and better throughout the season.”

“He’s been honing his craft. He’s been coming in during the mornings and staying after practice shooting. For someone to space the floor for us is huge.”

Ruotsalainen made his varsith debut against Nashwauk-Keewatin. He hit five threes in that game, finishing with 20 points.

He’s been on fire every since.

“It’s has gotten to the point where Jaylen (Holmes) and I were talking saying, ‘We have to see what this kid can do on the varsity.’” Christianson said. “We threw him in against Nashwauk, and we’ve been playing with him since then.

“He played in the Fosston game and hit three big threes in the second half for us. He’s been steadily getting better and better. We need him as our floor spacer. He’s more multidimensional than people think. He has the ability to put the ball on the floor and create as well.”

Against the Broncos, Ruotsalainen hit six first-half 3-pointers in the junior varsity game, then he came in during the first half of the varsity game and hit three treys as Cherry rolled to a 70-11 halftime lead.

His ability to make shots from the perimeter opens things up for his more well-known teammates.

“For our guys, that’s huge,” Christianson said. “They trust him. They look for him when they’re driving. He’s always putting himself in good spots. He’s always ready to shoot. Having another guy coming off the bench, if we do get into foul trouble or whatever the situation might be, he’s a guy we can trust to throw in there with full confidence.”

“It’s been a pleasure.”

The Tigers were clicking on all cylinders in that first-half surge, especially with their full-court pressure, which is something Christianson wanted them to work on during this game.

“Try to find a few things we can work on,” Christianson said. “We threw in a couple of zones in there, so we threw different looks from our zone half-court defense. We tried to stay disciplined throughout, playing basketball the right way, no matter the score.

“In the first half, a couple of guys were getting leak outs, but if it’s a close game and they’re moving to the ball quicker, that can hurt you. We tried to keep them focused and playing the right way.”

Cherry did what it was supposed to do, not losing focus on the task at hand.

“Our rotations were better, and that’s one thing we needed to work on coming in,” Christianson said. “Our rotations off of that press have been suspect at times. We made sure we were rotating the way we needed to rotate.

“We had to clean up some odds-and-ends on that because that’s something we’re going to have to keep getting better at for a playoff run.”

In the second half, the Tigers’ bench got ample playing time, and they kept up the same pressure.

“They’ve been grinding at practice just like everyone else has,” Christianson said. “For them to get a shot to shine, that’s big time. They’ve been a huge part of our success. Everyone has a role, whether it’s pushing someone at practice or whatever it may be.

“Those guys do an awesome job at practice. They give the varsity guys a good look. For them to be able to display their talents and hard work, it means something to those guys.”

The Tigers did spread the wealth around in the scoring column.

Staples hit for 18, Sundquist 14, Isaac Asuma and Brown 10.

“They’re starting to mesh well,” Christianson said. “They’re starting to see guys. There were a couple of times they were throwing one up by seeing that guy coming. It’s good to know that they know where all of their teammates are on the floor.

“They’re getting used to playing with each other. That was one of our struggles in the beginning, the first two or three weeks of the season. The meshing on the floor is starting to take off.”

International Falls was led by Hendrix Torgerson with nine points.

IF 11 12—23

CHS 70 34—104

International Falls: Hendrix Torgerson 9, Blair Werner 4, Carter Line 4, Michael Emanuel-Roche 2, Lucas Hollis 2.

Cherry: Andrew Staples 18, Noah Sundquist 14, Isaac Asuma 11, Mason Heitzman 5, Noah Asuma 6, Elis Kowarsch 2, Landan Ruotsalainen 23, Logan Ruotsalainen 9, Carson Brown 10, Dustin Grangruth 4, Kalub Brown 2.

Total Fouls: International Falls 8; Cherry 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 1-5; Cherry 4-9; 3-pointers: Torgerson, Line, Staples 2, Isaac Asuma, Heitzman, Landon Ruotsalainen 7, Logan Ruotsalainen.

Nashwauk-Keewatin 69,

Floodwood 62

FLOODWOOD—The Spartans went on the road and came back from a five-point halftime deficit to beat the Polar Bears Monday.

No other information was available on the game.

Girls Basketball

Bigfork 48,

Greenway

COLERAINE — Memphys Tendrup dropped in 17 points as the Huskies beat the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Monday.

Also hitting double figures for Bigfork was Kambry Pearson with 13.

Talia Saville led Greenway with 17 points. Chloe Hansen had 11.

BHS 29 19 — 48

GHS 18 22 — 40

Bigfori: Memphys Tendrup 17, Kambry Pearson 13, Elenor Prato 6, Emmalee Wiskow 8, Shea Hennessy 4.

Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Frankie Cuellar 3, Layla Miskovich 4, Alyizzia Roy 2, Chloe Hansen 11, Talia Saville 17, Hannah Fawcett 1.

Total Fouls: Bigfork 13; Greenway 16; Fouled Out: Hansen; Free Throws: Bigfork 11-16; Greenway 4-14; 3-pointers: Pearson 2, Prato, Cuellar, Hansen, Saville 4.