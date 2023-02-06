'Jackets girls 6 opens 7A play today

HIBBING—Defense wins championships, so that will be the main focus for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey when they open Section 7A play today, traveling to Moose Lake Area for a 6 p.m. contest at Riverside Arena.

The Bluejackets received the No. 6 seed, and Moose Lake Area has the No. 3 seed.

Proctor/Hermantown is No. 1, Duluth Marshall No. 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton No. , Rock Ridge No. 5 and North Shore No. 7.

The Bluejackets have had trouble scoring goals this season, so defense is the one thing that should travel well.

“The only way you win in playoffs is by playing great defense,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “In any sport, generally the team that plays the best defense is going to win.

“It’s a lot easier to win a game 1-0 or 2-1, then to win 6-5 or 6-4. You have to play defense, and that’s an easier game to play. It’s a disciplined game. Everybody can play defense. You don’t need a lot of skill. You need hard work and discipline to play defense.”

Hyduke has had his teams buy into that concept in the past, including last year in a tight game against the Mirage.

Hibbing/Chisholm has to buy into that again this year.

“Every team has its own personality,” Hyduke said. “At times, we’ve played some good defense. That’s an area where we have to excel. It has to be a focus of ours into this game and as we move on.

“We’ve worked enough on it. They certainly know how we want to run it. They know the systems we need to do to be successful. They have to apply it into the game.”

The Bluejackets have played the Rebels three times this season, losing twice, once in Hibbing and once in Chisholm. The win came in overtime on the road.

“They’re a similar team to us,” Hyduke said. “They skate three lines, but they’re not a super-scoring team either. They earn their goals, just like we have to earn our goals. We have to take that same approach.

“Protecting our house is going to be important. They are aggressive. They crash the net well. Offensively, that’s something we have to do, too. You have to put shots on net, and you have to be ready to go to the net to finish.”

Hibbing/Chisholm has two good goaltenders this season in Addison Hess and Grace McDowell.

They have the capability to steal games.

“It’s about controlling the game,” Hyduke said. “They’re the biggest control person in the game. They can direct any rebound to where they want it go. They can control every rebound and stop play.

“They have to control the tempo of the play, make the simple saves, then make a few big saves. They have to control their rebounds. We can’t give second opportunities.”

In the two teams last meeting, Moose Lake crashed that net and scored five goals.

Offensively, that has to be Hibbing/Chisholm’s No. 1 priority.

“We have to be ready,” Hyduke said. “We’ve done scoring drills, and we’ve worked on crashing the net. In our offensive-zone entry, we’ve talked about going to the net hard. Those are the things we’ve incorporated into our practice plan.

“We have to implement it. A wing on the offensive side of the puck, which is being shot from the point, you can’t wait until the goalie makes the save before you attack the net. You have to be attacking simultaneously and be ready to finish.”

The Rebels did that in that last meeting between the two teams.

“We’ve had just as many, if not more opportunities, but now, we have to be more focused offensively and defensively to prevent that opportunity.”

Hyduke is hoping that his teams’ tough schedule has it prepared for this time of the year.

“That’s why we play the schedule we play,” he said. “I’m hoping they understand that whether you win or lose, it’s the experience that you get against that competition. You have to compete at a higher level.

“It’s not the result, it’s the effort that matters. I’m hoping that carries into the playoff. You shouldn’t have to say much when it’s one-and-done. Each game is its own season. The only thing that matters is Moose Lake. That has to be our focus.”