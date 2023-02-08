ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers

Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade

The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
