Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team fell to visiting Colorado State, 7-0, Friday evening inside the Dillon Tennis Center. The Huskers (4-1) suffered their first loss of the spring, while the Rams improved to 3-1. Action started with doubles play as the duo of Vivien Sandberg and Isabel Adrover Gallego dropped a hard-fought battle on Court 3, 6-4, against Colorado State's Radka Buzkova and Emily Dush. The Rams then secured the doubles point as Zara Lennon and Ky Ecton defeated Anfisa Danilchenko and Samantha Alicea on Court 2, 6-3. Ana Carmen Zamburek and Raphaëlle Lacasse were tied, 5-5, on Court 1 with Colorado State.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO