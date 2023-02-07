ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Three Huskers Take Home Three Event Titles at Penn State

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team notched a season-best score of 196.325, but Penn State narrowly outscored the Huskers, 196.350. The Huskers had three individual event title winners as Martina Comin took home the vault title, Emma Simpton took home the beam title and Emma Spence claimed the all-around title. Rotation...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Huskers Drop Game Two to Jackrabbits

The Nebraska softball team (1-1) dropped game two of the Houston Invitational to South Dakota State, 1-0, on Friday. A solo homer in the first inning from junior Jocelyn Carillo was enough to seal the victory for the Jackrabbits (1-0). Junior Kaylin Kinney pitched the complete game for the Big...
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers Power Past #4 Ohio State, 25-16

Columbus, Ohio - Five-straight bout victories, including two bonus point wins, powered the Nebraska wrestling team (10-3, 6-1 Big Ten) past No. 4 Ohio State 25-16 on Friday night. The Husker win marked four-straight conference victories as NU preps for two remaining home duals before post-season competition begins. In tonight's...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wallace Shuts Out Houston

The Nebraska softball team (3-1) handed Houston (2-1) its first loss of the season as the Huskers claimed the 7-0 victory. Courtney Wallace (2-0) earned her second complete game shutout of the season. The senior held the Cougars to four hits and tallied five strikeouts. For Houston, Kenna Wilkey (1-1)...
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers Drop First Match of the Spring

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team fell to visiting Colorado State, 7-0, Friday evening inside the Dillon Tennis Center. The Huskers (4-1) suffered their first loss of the spring, while the Rams improved to 3-1. Action started with doubles play as the duo of Vivien Sandberg and Isabel Adrover Gallego dropped a hard-fought battle on Court 3, 6-4, against Colorado State's Radka Buzkova and Emily Dush. The Rams then secured the doubles point as Zara Lennon and Ky Ecton defeated Anfisa Danilchenko and Samantha Alicea on Court 2, 6-3. Ana Carmen Zamburek and Raphaëlle Lacasse were tied, 5-5, on Court 1 with Colorado State.
LINCOLN, NE
Rogers Climbs Rankings, Johansson Tabs Title at Tyson Invite

As Nebraska track and field wrapped up the weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., Jenna Rogers improved her personal-best high jump clearance to move up in the national rankings and Axelina Johansson collected the women's shot put title. Niko Schultz added a Husker win in the open section of the 800m with a time that ranks fifth in school history.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

