Upworthy
Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 5, 2022. It has since been updated. A fourth-grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub
EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
Gilbert Allen shares the benefit of investing in your education
Gilbert Allen is the director of clinical services for Shelter Inc. He trains, mentors and coaches aspiring clinicians and entrepreneurs. Allen’s inauspicious beginning did not derail him, it propelled his journey and he uses those hard-won lessons to help others. Growing up in poverty, being unhoused and having an...
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
CNBC
34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere
As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. It makes a difference: Research shows that private tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
The best job in America is still in tech, and it pays $120,000 a year
Layoffs and long hours be damned: Tech workers still have some of the best jobs in America, U.S. News & World Report finds.
Using a 9-to-5 Job to Achieve Success in the Creator Economy
Combine Stability and Creativity: Why a 9 to 5 Job is the Key to Thriving in the Creator Economy. Are you tired of feeling trapped in your 9 to 5 job, dreaming of joining the creator economy and living the life of your dreams? Well, let me tell you something, my friend.
hospitalitytech.com
Join Us Live at MURTEC: Tech-Enabled Revenue Streams
Get inspired by this storyteller series that showcases three restaurant executives and their imaginative — and profitable — revenue streams. Restaurants looking outside the box for new revenue streams and the technology that powers them, don’t want to miss MURTEC 2023. Live from the main stage on...
Father and Son Duo Launch First-Ever Black-Owned Athletic Supply Company
Meet Oronde Booker and his 14-year-old son, Kendall, who are making history as the founders of Book Dawg Sports, the first ever Black-owned athletic supply company. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company is already taking pre-orders for its flagship product called HW101, which is a basketball made with premium microfiber composite leather that offers amazing grip and durability to last all season and beyond.
Money online with education
There is a lot of money to be made online. If you have the skills and knowledge, you can make a living online. You must have the right strategies for making money online. Use some of these tips to make money online that appeals to a wide audience. Find ways to share your expertise and get paid for it. You can earn money with education in many ways Take Online Courses Build Your Personal Brand Create a Business Plan Affiliate marketing Become an online teacher Create online courses Write a book or eBook Sell eBooks and other digital products to build your income.
disruptmagazine.com
Manifesting Success: Caleb Boxx’s Strategies for Achieving Greatness in the Digital Space
Caleb Boxx is a digital entrepreneur who has achieved great success in the online space. As the founder of a YouTube automation company, Caleb has established himself as an expert in the field and has even worked with some of the biggest YouTubers, like Prestonplayz, who boasts a massive audience of over 15 million subscribers.
Maximize Your Success: The Ultimate Guide to Essential Websites for US Students
As students in the United States, the internet offers a world of opportunities and resources to support your academic and career goals. With so much information available, it can be overwhelming trying to find the right resources to help you succeed. To simplify the process, we've compiled a list of 10 important websites that every student in the US should know about. These websites provide access to free or low-cost online courses, educational resources, professional networking opportunities, and more. Whether you're just starting your academic journey or are already in the workforce, these websites have something to offer. Let's dive in!
PC Magazine
The 15 Best Online Learning Services for Kids for 2023
You want your kids to be curious, explore their interests, and keep learning even when they're not in school. Wouldn't it be nice if, after getting stuck on a homework problem or struggling with new academic material, they knew where to go to get a different explanation or a little help? The best online learning sites for kids do just that.
Spark Creativity and Innovation in the Classroom
As educators, we know that creativity and innovation are essential skills for our students. But what does it mean to be creative and innovative? And how can we spark creativity and innovation in our classrooms? One of the best ways to spark creativity and innovation in the school is to encourage critical thinking. By asking questions and allowing students to come to their conclusions, we are helping them to think outside the box and come up with unique ideas.
Under Armour Extends 4-Month 90% Rally as New Management Drives Change
Under Armour’s stock has risen 90% in the months since announcing a leadership change. Now, the athleticwear maker is hoping to continue that success, with a new president and CEO helping lead the brand’s efforts to engage consumers this year, company officials said during an earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8).
