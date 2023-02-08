ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Commodore Duo On Preseason Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Vanderbilt baseball student-athletes are in consideration for national player-of-the-year honors with the release Friday of the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton—both consensus preseason All-America selections who were named preseason All-SEC Thursday—are among the 55 individuals who...
vucommodores.com

Gross Walk-Off Bests Buffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross notched the overtime game-winner and Nancy Halleron contributed five goals as the Vanderbilt lacrosse team lifted the lid on 2023 with an 11-10 victory over No. 25 Colorado. Gross scored in the closing seconds of the first overtime period after the Commodores forced Colorado...
vucommodores.com

Preseason All-SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton were named preseason All-SEC as announced by the league Thursday. Bradfield was named to the first team and Holton earned a spot on the second team. The Commodores were picked third in the SEC East behind Tennessee and Florida. Bradfield...
247Sports

Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense

Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
vucommodores.com

Dores Fall in Opening Round

SEATTLE, Wash. — The No. 9 Vanderbilt women’s tennis team battled back from behind but lost 3-4 in a heartbreaker tiebreak to No. 14 Iowa State in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Friday. The Cyclones won the doubles point, moving to singles...
vucommodores.com

A New Season Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 season has all the makings of a special season for Vanderbilt. Even with the loss of one of the program’s greatest players in Gabby Fornia, the combination of recent success, promising recruits and dynamite veterans— all led by a starling centerpiece—positions the Commodores in a perfect spot to have one of the best seasons in the history of the program.
vucommodores.com

Memorial Madness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse wanted a signature win, and his Commodores handed him a permanent marker. Tyrin Lawrence’s 3-pointer from the left corner flew true as the buzzer sounded, and Vanderbilt beat No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Pandemonium ensued. It...
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
247Sports

Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees

Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
vucommodores.com

Rocky Topped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence sank a 3-point basket from the corner at the buzzer on Wednesday, lifting Vanderbilt men’s basketball to a 66-65 victory over No. 6/5 Tennessee at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points, going 8 of 12 from the field including 3...
vucommodores.com

Returning to Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt returns to Dallas for Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters Classic running Friday through Sunday at the well-known USA Bowl. Two weeks ago the Commodores (58-20) won the Prairie View Invitational in nearby Arlington at the International Training and Research Center. This weekend’s Lady Techsters Classic will be the smallest field of the season on Vanderbilt’s schedule.
vucommodores.com

Coming Back Home for the Music City Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– The Commodores are back in action this weekend to host almost 50 schools for the Music City Challenge at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. This will be the team’s third and final home meet of the indoor season. The Dores had last weekend off,...
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
vucommodores.com

Single-Game Baseball Tickets on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Single-game tickets for Vanderbilt baseball are now available to the public following a 48-hour presale for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. Inventory is limited and single-game tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on location and...
vucommodores.com

Vandy United Breaks Ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt today marked a major milestone in the Vandy United campaign with a groundbreaking ceremony. As construction begins on the basketball operations center, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee and leadership donors gathered to celebrate and reflect on Vandy United’s progress toward transforming the athletics footprint on campus and redefining what is possible for Vanderbilt.
WREG

TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
