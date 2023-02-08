Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
vucommodores.com
Commodore Duo On Preseason Watch List
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Vanderbilt baseball student-athletes are in consideration for national player-of-the-year honors with the release Friday of the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton—both consensus preseason All-America selections who were named preseason All-SEC Thursday—are among the 55 individuals who...
vucommodores.com
Gross Walk-Off Bests Buffs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross notched the overtime game-winner and Nancy Halleron contributed five goals as the Vanderbilt lacrosse team lifted the lid on 2023 with an 11-10 victory over No. 25 Colorado. Gross scored in the closing seconds of the first overtime period after the Commodores forced Colorado...
vucommodores.com
Preseason All-SEC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton were named preseason All-SEC as announced by the league Thursday. Bradfield was named to the first team and Holton earned a spot on the second team. The Commodores were picked third in the SEC East behind Tennessee and Florida. Bradfield...
Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense
Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall in Opening Round
SEATTLE, Wash. — The No. 9 Vanderbilt women’s tennis team battled back from behind but lost 3-4 in a heartbreaker tiebreak to No. 14 Iowa State in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Friday. The Cyclones won the doubles point, moving to singles...
vucommodores.com
A New Season Ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 season has all the makings of a special season for Vanderbilt. Even with the loss of one of the program’s greatest players in Gabby Fornia, the combination of recent success, promising recruits and dynamite veterans— all led by a starling centerpiece—positions the Commodores in a perfect spot to have one of the best seasons in the history of the program.
vucommodores.com
Memorial Madness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse wanted a signature win, and his Commodores handed him a permanent marker. Tyrin Lawrence’s 3-pointer from the left corner flew true as the buzzer sounded, and Vanderbilt beat No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Pandemonium ensued. It...
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees
Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
atozsports.com
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
vucommodores.com
Rocky Topped
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence sank a 3-point basket from the corner at the buzzer on Wednesday, lifting Vanderbilt men’s basketball to a 66-65 victory over No. 6/5 Tennessee at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points, going 8 of 12 from the field including 3...
vucommodores.com
Returning to Texas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt returns to Dallas for Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters Classic running Friday through Sunday at the well-known USA Bowl. Two weeks ago the Commodores (58-20) won the Prairie View Invitational in nearby Arlington at the International Training and Research Center. This weekend’s Lady Techsters Classic will be the smallest field of the season on Vanderbilt’s schedule.
Vanderbilt fined for Competition Area Policy violation
SEC announces that Vanderbilt will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy that occurred after the Feb. 8 men's basketball home game against Tennessee.
vucommodores.com
Coming Back Home for the Music City Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.– The Commodores are back in action this weekend to host almost 50 schools for the Music City Challenge at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. This will be the team’s third and final home meet of the indoor season. The Dores had last weekend off,...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Winning Streak Over Vanderbilt Ended
Tennessee’s long winning streak over Vanderbilt came to a close at 11 games Wednesday as the Commodores’ knocked off the Vols, 66-65, at Memorial Gymnasium. The Vols led by two and had possession with 10 seconds left before letting the game get away in the closing seconds. Here’s...
WYSH AM 1380
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
vucommodores.com
Single-Game Baseball Tickets on Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Single-game tickets for Vanderbilt baseball are now available to the public following a 48-hour presale for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. Inventory is limited and single-game tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on location and...
vucommodores.com
Vandy United Breaks Ground
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt today marked a major milestone in the Vandy United campaign with a groundbreaking ceremony. As construction begins on the basketball operations center, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee and leadership donors gathered to celebrate and reflect on Vandy United’s progress toward transforming the athletics footprint on campus and redefining what is possible for Vanderbilt.
TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
Comments / 0