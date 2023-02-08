Read full article on original website
Huskies Sweep Dewey on Senior Night
Pawhuska would take on Dewey for Senior Night and the Huskies would not disappoint as the Huskies would sweep the Bulldoggers. The Lady Huskies would dominate from the jump winning 60-32. Pawhuska would score 17 straight points in the first half to quickly put the game out of hand. The...
More District Play For Area A & B Schools
Class B schools in Northeast Oklahoma are going to be playing for District titles on Saturday, as several area clubs won their elimination playoff games on Thursday and Friday. The Copan boys dispatched of South Coffeyville, 66-21. Hornets advance to the District title round against Welch on Saturday night at...
Bruins Lose Heart Breaker to Booker T.
Bartlesville would drop a couple of games at home to Booker T. Washington last night at Bruin Field House. It was a couple of good showings for BHS despite not getting any wins. On the girl’s side Bartlesville would get some players back in the lineup, but it was not...
Bruins Host Booker T.
Bartlesville High boys hoops could be seeing a Regional matchup preview on the guy’s side on Friday night, as Booker T. Washington comes to Bruin Field House. Bartlesville’s guy’s found out their regional assignment on Thursday. BHS will face Owasso in the first round at Booker T’s regional. So, a Bruin first-round win would mean another game against the Hornets.
Sports » Latest News
Don’t forget, Class A and B districts continue on Friday. Both the local Class B girl’s teams advanced on Thursday night. The Copan girls topped Welch in a bit of an upset, 38-36. And the South Coffeyville girls took care of Bluejacket 64-22. Those two now play a non-elimination game on Saturday night at 6:00 for the District title.
OKWU Baseball Hot to Start
Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball is six games into the season, and the Eagles are flying high so far. OKWU is a perfect 6-0 after wins over Eccelsia, Hannibal-LaGrange and Olivet Nazarene. Wesleyan is batting .399 as a team, the Eagles are averaging 12.6 runs per game and have hit 20 home...
Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper
TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
The future of one of Tulsa’s only public skate parks is uncertain. The park, on the west side of the Arkansas River, has been closed for three years.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?
Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes
Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
Bartlesville Schools to Hold Teacher Job Fair in March
The Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) looks to recruit educators. In order to do so, BPSD will host a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Bartlesville High School (BHS), 1700 Hillcrest Drive. The event will be held in the BHS cafeteria commons. Those attending the teacher job fair will need to enter north of the Freshman Academy entrance on Shawnee Avenue.
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
