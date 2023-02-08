SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of National Vision Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2023 - (EYE)

Read full article on original website
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
Cube Psytech To Buy Psychedelics Company With Data On 200 Species Of Mushrooms
Canadian biopharma psychedelics company Cube Psytech Holdings agreed to acquire Translational Life Sciences (TLS). Cube will issue about 50% of its outstanding shares, warrants and options to shareholders, directors and employees of TLS in exchange for 100% of its outstanding share capital. This will result in TLS's acquiring one-third of the share capital in Cube. The deal is contingent on a private placement or another financing of a minimum of $1.5 (CA$2) million. See Also: A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability At the moment, the company has initiated a private placement to issue up to...
EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up This Crypto-Linked Stock Undeterred By 24% Plunge This Week
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is a backer of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and crypto-linked stocks. On Friday, the firm lapped up beaten-down shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE: COIN). Ark Invest, through its Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and Ark Next-Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), bought 162,325 Coinbase shares, valued at $9.27 million. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'We Knew It Would Be A Bumpy Ride,' Why Ark Invest Is Bullish Long Term On Elon Musk And Twitter The stock shed about 24% this week after the SEC cracked down on crypto staking. Rival exchange Kraken paid $30 million to settle...
Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units (NYSE: APE) shares are trading lower Friday morning. The company on Thursday announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. Both stocks are falling potentially amid ongoing profit-taking following Monday's rally in high-short interest stocks. AMC also saw company-specific news as shares ran higher Monday after the company revealed it is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie. Despite Friday's selling pressure in AMC and APE shares, both stocks have seen strength and are still up 26.59% and 102.92%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro: AMC is trading lower by 9.34% to $4.86 APE is lower by 11.40% to $2.41 © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
Bitzlato Co-Founder Anton Shkurenko Disputes Money Laundering Allegations
Anton Shkurenko, the co-founder of the now-defunct Russian cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, spoke out against money laundering allegations made by U.S. and EU authorities. Despite being briefly detained by police in Moscow for an ID check, Shkurenko denied any active criminal cases against him in Russia, in an interview with Coindesk. He claimed Bitzlato did everything in its power to prevent criminal activity on the platform and was not ashamed of its work. Bitzlato was shut down in January as a result of a cross-jurisdictional investigation by U.S. and European agencies, which found connections between the exchange and the darknet marketplace Hydra. Shkurenko, who was one of the key holders...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
