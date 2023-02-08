In a surprisingly backwards-looking move, CBS will reportedly revive the relatively short-lived Comedy Central game show @midnight for the time slot being vacated by James Corden’s Late Late Show this spring. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer of @midnight, which will presumably air following his show at 12:30 a.m. and be available to stream on Paramount+. According to Deadline, the show’s original host Chris Hardwick, who was accused of sexual misconduct against an ex-girlfriend in 2018, will not have any direct involvement in the rebooted project. In its original incarnation, @midnight pitted a panel of comedians against each other in a series of improv games for imaginary points handed out at random by the host. Read it at Deadline

