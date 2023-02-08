Read full article on original website
Related
Deal-Breaker? Dakota Johnson Pushing For Kids With Longtime BF Chris Martin After 5 Years Together, But Coldplay Crooner Keeps 'Tabling The Discussion'
Actress Dakota Johnson is ready to expand her family with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, and it may lead to a breaking point if he doesn't get on board with the idea five years into their relationship.Although the daughter of powerhouses Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has pushed for building a brood of her own, it appears Martin may have cold feet."Chris keeps tabling the discussion, but fact is, he fears he's too old to go down that road again as a new father," a pal alleged, noting the Coldplay crooner, 45, already shares 18-year-old daughter Apple...
Behati Prinsloo's Rare Comment on Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Gives Fans Insight Into Where Her Head Is Right Now
Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy (CHD) podcast, proved she’s got jokes with the teaser clips for this week’s episode featuring a certain famous Adam — and it turns out Behati Prinsloo is laughing, too. The first of two videos posted to the CHD Instagram account featured Cooper somberly saying, “I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage. How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?” She was, of course, referencing...
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Celebrities Who Grew Up Mormon and Revealed Their Experiences: Katherine Heigl, Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, More
A foundation that shaped them. Katherine Heigl, Amy Adams and Ryan Gosling are among the A-listers that grew up in the Mormon church. Heigl’s family converted to the religion after her brother Jason died in 1986 of injuries suffered in a car accident. “Both my parents felt a great desire for answers, and they found […]
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
msn.com
Chris Appleton gives 3 women hot new hairstyles: See the results!
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton gives mane makeovers to three lucky ladies looking for a new style. See before and after the makeovers!
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Judge Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger shot down rumors that she and former rugby player Thom Evans split. The two have been dating for over three years and are still going strong, based on Scherzinger's response to the rumors. Last week, a source told The Sun that a "distraught" Evans, 37, told his friends he was moving back to the U.K. alone.
Evangeline Lilly details ‘really intense’ visit with Jeremy Renner following snowplough accident
Evangeline Lilly has spoken about Jeremy Renner’s “miraculous” recovery following his near-fatal snowplough accident. On New Year’s Day, the Mayor of Kingstown actor was airlifted to hospital after being “crushed” by a PistenBully.During his two-week hospital stint, Renner was treated for multiple injuries, including a collapsed chest, orthopaedic injuries and over 30 broken bones.After a recent visit to his home, Lilly spoke out about her friend’s surprising development in the weeks since.“He’s recovered like a mofo,” Lilly told Access Hollywood. “I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are...
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Release Details: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Series Premiere Date
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s highly acclaimed Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, quickly became a major hit when it premiered in November 2019. Now that the cast has wrapped filming the third season, fans are dying to know when season 3 will air and be available to stream. Keep reading to find out everything we know about...
James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Replacement Revealed, Says Report
In a surprisingly backwards-looking move, CBS will reportedly revive the relatively short-lived Comedy Central game show @midnight for the time slot being vacated by James Corden’s Late Late Show this spring. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer of @midnight, which will presumably air following his show at 12:30 a.m. and be available to stream on Paramount+. According to Deadline, the show’s original host Chris Hardwick, who was accused of sexual misconduct against an ex-girlfriend in 2018, will not have any direct involvement in the rebooted project. In its original incarnation, @midnight pitted a panel of comedians against each other in a series of improv games for imaginary points handed out at random by the host. Read it at Deadline
Not Dead Yet review: Gina Rodriguez comedy is already on life support
What to Watch's Not Dead Yet review details why not even a spirited Gina Rodriguez performance can save this lifeless comedy.
Comments / 0